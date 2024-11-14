MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Children's Miracle Network and Walmart Canada are excited to announce the launch of the 2024 Spark a Miracle campaign supporting children's hospitals across Canada, which receive more than 3 million visits each year.

Customers are invited to donate at the checkout in-store and online at Walmart.ca, from November 14 to December 24. And, on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, Walmart Canada will donate $1* to children's hospital foundations in Canada through Children's Miracle Network for every toy sold, helping to ensure kids and their families receive the best care possible.

Meet Cole and Rylie

Cole and Rylie are two inspiring patient ambassadors for this year's campaign.

Rylie was born prematurely with a hole in her heart and spent three months in the NICU at Stollery Children's Hospital. After undergoing three open-heart surgeries, Rylie is now thriving and loves spreading joy to everyone she meets.

Cole developed a rare blood disorder at age four that caused his blood to clot and his kidneys to fail, sending him to Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. Life-saving amputations of his left arm and leg, followed by a kidney transplant, changed Cole's life. In 2023, Cole competed in wheelchair basketball at the Canada Games.

Watch Cole's and Rylie's stories here.

Giving Tuesday

A long-standing commitment to children's health

Since 1994, Walmart Canada and its customers have raised over $215 million for local children's hospital foundations through Children's Miracle Network. Funds raised support groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families. Every dollar raised through Spark a Miracle stays in the local community, helping to fund critical needs in each hospital.

"Over the past 30 years, Walmart Canada, their associates, and their customers have helped transform pediatric healthcare in Canada through their unwavering support," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Our partnership helps to ensure that children's hospitals have the vital resources needed to give kids the best chance at healthy, fulfilling lives."

"We're thrilled to celebrate three decades of making miracles happen," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "Our passionate associates and loyal customers have been a driving force for supporting Children's Miracle Network and the incredible work they do for children's health. Our Spark a Miracle holiday campaign allows us to continue this wonderful tradition and help make a tangible difference in the lives of Canadian families across the country."

*On Giving Tues., Dec. 3, 2024, Walmart Canada will donate $1 from every toy sold in stores and on Walmart.ca to Children's Miracle Network, up to a maximum donation of $200,000.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $750 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

