Walmart Canada will give $1 million to support Children's Miracle Network hospitals across the country Tweet this

Walmart Canada has partnered with Children's Miracle Network for 28 years. Donations made by Walmart associates and customers stay local to support the children's hospital in their community. To date, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $185 million to Children's Miracle Network.

"Walmart Canada is an incredible partner," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "For close to three decades, they have supported Children's Miracle Network for a very important reason. Walmart Canada knows that their associates and customers care about the health and well-being of Canada's kids and their families who live in their local communities and who are served by children's hospitals across Canada."

"Walmart Canada is on a journey to become a regenerative company – one that does good, not harm. That's why we support local communities and organizations like Children's Miracle Network and their network of premier children's hospitals to provide extraordinary care to children and their families across Canada," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO at Walmart Canada. "Children's Miracle Network has a very special place in the hearts of our associates and customers and we hope Canadians will give generously and make this campaign one of our best ever."

Last year, kids like Evelyn made more than 2.6 million in-person or virtual children's hospital visits. Thanks to support from corporate partners like Walmart, Evelyn received the right care at the right time and is thriving.

Learn more about Walmart Canada's support of Children's Miracle Network here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

SOURCE Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

For further information: Angel Massey-Singh, Director, Marketing & Communications, Children's Miracle Network, [email protected]; Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada, [email protected]