Child Car Seat Installation Remains a Source of Stress for over 60% of Parents and Caregivers, New BCAA Survey Finds

As BC's summer baby season peaks, BCAA shares expert advice to help make every first ride home a safe one

BURNABY, BC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- New research from BCAA reveals that many parents and caregivers feel anxious and lack confidence when it comes to installing child car seats, highlighting the need for trusted information and support to help keep children safe on the road.

According to a recent BCAA survey, of the parents and caregivers who have installed a child car seat in the past five years:

BCAA’s Child Passenger Safety Educator Instructors provide training to community leaders and frontline professionals, equipping them with knowledge they can share with parents and caregivers in their own communities. Credit: Roger Mahler.

50% said they felt nervous, overwhelmed or unsure during the installation process.

More than 60% said they felt stressed about installing the seat correctly.

More than four in 10 reported feeling worried they may have missed a step or forgotten an important aspect of the installation.

With the summer historically marking one of the busiest times of year for newborn arrivals in BC, it's an important reminder for families preparing for one of life's biggest milestones: the first ride home.

"Every parent wants to know their child is protected in the car, but installing a child car seat can feel intimidating, especially for first-time caregivers," says Linda Lawlor, Associate Manager, Community Impact at BCAA. "The good news is that help is available. Whether you're choosing a seat for a newborn or adjusting one as your child grows, a little guidance can go a long way in helping families feel confident and prepared."

BCAA's Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Educator Instructors provide training to community leaders and frontline professionals, including firefighters, RCMP members, and other safety advocates, equipping them with knowledge they can share within their own communities. In 2025, CPS Educators trained by BCAA provided over 2,600 child passenger safety education sessions in BC. Additionally, BCAA provides online educational resources for anyone interested in learning more about child passenger safety, including proper car seat installation.

"Child car seats are one of the most effective safety features available to protect children in a collision, and it's important that they're used correctly," says Lawlor. "Our goal is for every parent and caregiver to feel informed, supported and confident before they hit the road."

Five Tips for a Safe Ride Every Time

BCAA encourages parents and caregivers to keep the following tips in mind when selecting and using a child car seat:

Choose a seat that fits your child's age, height, and weight. Read both the vehicle owner's manual and the child car seat manual carefully. Ensure the seat is installed tightly and according to manufacturer instructions. Adjust harness straps for a snug, secure fit every trip. Regularly review your car seat's fit and make adjustments as your child grows.

For more information, including child passenger safety resources, how-to videos, fact sheets and more, visit bcaa.com/carseatsafety or call the toll-free line at 1.877.247.5551.

About the survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by BCAA from June 26th to June 30th, 2026, among a representative sample of 817 online adult British Columbians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.46 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Auto Marketplace, Task Marketplace, Auto Service Centres as well as Evo Car Share and Evolve E-Bike & E-Scooter Share. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of Ours to Protect.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information or to set up an interview, please contact: Stephanie Thatcher, BCAA / Evo, 604-992-0253, [email protected]; Keiko Jacobs,BCAA / Evo, 604-290-6082, [email protected]