Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo to Depart December 31 After Successful 23 Year Career at Ontario Teachers'

Stephen McLennan appointed Acting Head of Investments effective immediately

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'") today announces that after a long and successful 23 years at Ontario's Teachers', including the last five years as Chief Investment Officer, Ziad Hindo will be leaving the organization as of December 31, 2023.

Ziad joined Ontario Teachers' in 2000 and has held progressively more senior roles spanning multiple asset classes and ultimately overall leadership of the Investments Division as CIO since June 2018.

"I would like to thank Ziad for his many contributions in his 23 years at Ontario Teachers'," said Jo Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "Through his leadership, Ziad has built an outstanding Investments team, diversified the portfolio by sector and geography, and led the development of the investment strategy that has delivered strong returns for members for over two decades. He has also played a critical role in establishing our multifaceted climate strategy and as an active advocate for action on diversity, equity and inclusion, both internally and through engagement with our portfolio companies."

"It has been a privilege to lead the Investments Division as CIO over the past five years and to be part of the Plan for over two decades," said Ziad Hindo. "I could not have imagined when I joined Ontario Teachers' that it would have provided the level of camaraderie, compelling opportunities, and professional growth and development that would have me here for 23 years. I am proud of the performance we have delivered in service of our Members, and I am confident the Plan is well positioned for continued success over the long term."

Stephen McLennan, currently Executive Managing Director, Total Fund Management, has been appointed Acting Head of Investments, Ontario Teachers', effective immediately. In this role, Stephen will provide leadership across Ontario Teachers' investments activities.

Stephen joined Ontario Teachers' in 2003 and has since held positions of increasing responsibility in both capital market and private asset related groups. Most recently he has led the Total Fund Management department, which integrates Ontario Teachers' portfolio construction approach with our treasury and funding capabilities. He also serves on the Board of Cadillac Fairview, Ontario Teachers' wholly owned real estate subsidiary.

Stephen and Ziad will work closely together to manage a smooth transition of Investment Division leadership responsibilities over the coming weeks, after which Ziad will primarily focus on serving as an advisor to Jo Taylor. Ziad will also continue to be a board member of Cadillac Fairview.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' is a global investor with net assets of C$249.8 billion as at June 30, 2023. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 336,000 working members and pensioners.

With offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in industries ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.4% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

For further information: Media Contact: Dan Madge, +1 416 419-1437, [email protected]