Chief Financial Officer Tim Deacon to Depart Ontario Teachers'

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announces that Chief Financial Officer Tim Deacon will be leaving the organization for a leadership role at another financial institution. His last day at Ontario Teachers' will be April 5, 2024.

Tim joined Ontario Teachers' in 2021, bringing more than 20 years of senior management experience in financial management and global investments.

"Tim has made a very strong contribution in his time at Ontario Teachers', overseeing impactful transformation initiatives within and beyond the Finance Division and serving as an experienced and accessible Executive Team member and leader to colleagues across our offices. We wish him well in the future," said Jo Taylor, President & CEO, Ontario Teachers'.

Ontario Teachers' will commence a process to appoint a successor to ensure a smooth transition. Further information will be shared in due course.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $247.5 billion as at December 31, 2023. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 340,000 working members and pensioners.

Our more than 450 investment professionals operate in key financial centres around the world and bring deep expertise in a broad range of sectors and industries. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.3% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

