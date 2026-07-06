CHFA Unveils The Greenhouse: Where Canada's Emerging Wellness Brands Grow

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) announced today the launch of The Greenhouse, a new program "where brands take root and grow". Starting in Toronto at CHFA NOW, The Greenhouse will make its first appearance on the trade show floor on September 26 & 27, giving industry leaders their first opportunity to experience the concept at Canada's most trusted event for natural, organic, and wellness products.

The Greenhouse is designed to help Canada's newest and most promising natural, organic, and wellness brands expand their footprint. The program removes barriers for emerging brands by offering them cost-effective access to exhibit at CHFA NOW and connects them with key industry stakeholders to take their brands to the next level. The program offers two pathways based on the brands' stage of growth: Seed, for brands beginning its wholesale journey, and Scale, for brands that are expanding distribution and deepening buyer engagement.

"CHFA is mission-driven to play a direct role in supporting the growth of small Canadian brands that will shape the future of wellness," said Aaron Skelton, President and CEO, CHFA. "We are proud to provide solutions to common obstacles faced by up-and-coming brands and accelerate the pathway to shelf, connecting them with leading retailers, distributors, and industry decision-makers."

Brands in The Greenhouse receive access to CHFA NOW conference sessions, the coveted CHFA Industry Achievement Awards, and year-round educational resources and networking opportunities. Scale-tier brands are also eligible to apply for CHFA Launch Pad and to participate in The Greenhouse Pitch Breakfast, where 15 randomly selected brands present their story to a room of retailers.

The Greenhouse is the next evolution of its predecessor, Incubatory Alley, which included notable participants such as Beck's Broth, Blume, Comeback Snacks, Guests on Earth, and LOOP. As CHFA aims to support the growth of small Canadian brands, The Greenhouse will be an intentionally curated program rooted in visibility, credibility, connection, and education.

Application and approval to the program are required. CHFA evaluates applications and determines the program tier based on the business's stage, among other factors.

For more information, please visit chfanow.ca/toronto/the-greenhouse and follow on Instagram at @cahealthfood

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

Available for interviews:

Aaron Skelton, President and CEO, CHFA

Lynsey Walker, VP, Marketing & Communications, CHFA

SOURCE Canadian Health Food Association

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