Canadians Call for Transparency on Gene Editing in Food

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada reviews national standards for food labelling, new research commissioned by the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) reveals that Canadians overwhelmingly want transparency when it comes to the use of gene editing in food.

CHFA is a key stakeholder currently reviewing the National Standard for Voluntary Labelling and Advertising of Foods That Are and Are Not Products of Genetic Engineering. This standard, overseen by the Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB), guides labelling practices to ensure consumers have the information they need to make informed choices.

The review currently includes discussions on a proposal to exclude gene editing from the definition of genetic engineering for labelling purposes. If accepted, gene-edited foods could be marketed as "non-genetically engineered," despite gene editing being a form of genetic engineering. Such a change would blur the meaning of "non genetically engineered" and risk undermining the trust Canadians place in products marketed by CHFA members.

To bring consumer voices into this critical discussion, CHFA commissioned a national survey to gain a deeper understanding of Canadian perspectives on gene editing and food labelling.

Key Findings from the Survey

66% of Canadians believe gene editing is a form of genetic engineering.

of Canadians believe gene editing is a form of genetic engineering. 67% say foods produced using gene editing should be considered genetically engineered.

say foods produced using gene editing should be considered genetically engineered. 71% say it would be misleading to market gene-edited foods as "not genetically engineered."

say it would be misleading to market gene-edited foods as "not genetically engineered." An overwhelming majority: 91% believe consumers have the right to know if gene editing is used. 90% say this information should be disclosed on food labels. 87% want the ability to choose whether to purchase genetically engineered foods.



Why It Matters



When asked why labelling matters, Canadians cited the ability to make informed decisions (69%), honesty in food marketing (64%), and accountability if issues arise (45%). Many also highlighted the importance of respecting cultural or religious dietary choices (34%).

"This research confirms what our members already know: Canadians value transparency and expect integrity in food labelling," said Ashley Cornell, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy, CHFA. "Excluding gene editing from the definition of genetic engineering would compromise consumer trust and undermine the credibility of 'not genetically engineered' claims in the marketplace."

CHFA will continue to advocate that gene editing remains within the definition of genetic engineering for the purposes of food product labelling, to protect consumer confidence and ensure consistent, transparent labelling practices across Canada.

For more information about CHFA's advocacy on genetic engineering and food labelling, visit chfa.ca/advocacy .

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. For more information about CHFA, please visit chfa.ca .

Available for interviews :

Ashley Cornell, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy, CHFA

Source: CHFA, Gene Editing Omnibus Report, conducted by Leger, September 5–7, 2025. National survey of 1,624 Canadians. Margin of error: ±2.4% (19 times out of 20).

SOURCE Canadian Health Food Association

For media inquiries, please contact: Jess Beard | T: 416-357-3147, [email protected]