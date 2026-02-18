CHFA NOW Vancouver Announces Five Trends Leading Wellness Aisles Across Canada

News provided byCanadian Health Food Association
Feb 18, 2026, 08:00 ET
Running from February 20 to 22 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, CHFA runs the country's largest bi-annual trade show, CHFA NOW, dedicated to natural, organic, and wellness products.
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) announced today the five consumer-driven wellness trends shaping the future of the natural, organic, and wellness industry that are set to be showcased at this year's CHFA NOW Vancouver (February 20 to 22) on the trade show floor.
More than 8,000 industry professionals and retailers are expected to attend this weekend's marquee event, driving bold innovation and meaningful connections that will shape the retail wellness space in Canada. The five key wellness trends identified by CHFA include:
- Healthspan Habits: Driven by consumers' want for food and supplements to help them feel good and age well without strict diets or rules. Longevity is moving into everyday eating with comfort foods shifting from restriction to balance made with anti-inflammatory fats, while cellular health becomes part of daily wellness routines through functional foods and supplements.
At CHFA NOW: Pure Lab Vitamins Inc. NADH 20mg, MYCAO - Lion's Mane in Dark Chocolate, Organika NAD+ Booster, GLOW Tea Superfood Saffron Blend, Beach Labs Magnesium Spray, Freshfield Vegan Omega 3, and Metagenics CoQ10 ST-100.
- Conscious Connection: Consumers are increasingly linking their personal health to the planet's health, seeking brands with tested products that make clear sourcing and safety claims that protect both people and ecosystems.
At CHFA NOW: Suna Wellness Inc. Dark Roast Hojicha Protein Tea Latte, ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, Freshwater Farm Manuka Honey + Vanilla Bean Handcream and Oneroot Honey Natural Raw Boreal Forest Wildflower Honey.
- Wellness Simplified: Consumers feel overwhelmed by the crowded wellness space and loud, extensive messaging. Simplicity stands out, and shoppers are gravitating to brands and products that feel simpler, cleaner and easier to trust.
At CHFA NOW: Squeeze Goods Pineapple Crush, Kettle & Fire Chicken Bone Broth, Gone Crackers Olive Oil & Cracked Pepper Cracker, and Plantropy Crispy Jackfruit.
- Intentional Packaging: Greater transparency into product materials, as packaging is now part of the health conversation among consumers, not just sustainability.
At CHFA NOW: Kanel Spices Aglio Napoletano, Naturebee Dishwasher Tablets, Ejo All Purpose Starter Kit, FILL Clean Candle Refills, and Zimt Chocolates.
- GLP-1 Journey: GLP-1 medications are changing eating habits and shaping a new wellness ecosystem. Consumers want nutrition that supports their everyday journey and are seeking smaller-portion foods and beverages that are high-protein, fibre-rich, low-sugar, electrolyte-rich, and supplements designed to support energy, digestion, and long-term muscle and bone health.
At CHFA NOW: RiceUP! Collagen Protein bar Toffee Caramel, Ö hydration Vitamin Water with Electrolytes, Glow Protein, Herbaland Electrolyte Gummies, and Organika Liga-Joint Premium.
"CHFA's five wellness trends aren't just predictions; we're seeing these trends already taking over store shelves with no sign of slowing down," says Aaron Skelton, President and CEO, CHFA. "Consumer voices and demands are louder and more intentional than ever, and CHFA NOW brings together brands and experts to discuss how those demands are being met with innovation."
A highlight of the trade show is Incubator Alley, which showcases emerging brands gaining traction with products that reflect these consumer-driven trends. CHFA aims to support growing businesses bringing innovative health and wellness products to Canadian consumers.
