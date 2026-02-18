CHFA NOW Vancouver Announces Five Trends Leading Wellness Aisles Across Canada

Running from February 20 to 22 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, CHFA runs the country's largest bi-annual trade show, CHFA NOW, dedicated to natural, organic, and wellness products.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) announced today the five consumer-driven wellness trends shaping the future of the natural, organic, and wellness industry that are set to be showcased at this year's CHFA NOW Vancouver (February 20 to 22) on the trade show floor.

More than 8,000 industry professionals and retailers are expected to attend this weekend's marquee event, driving bold innovation and meaningful connections that will shape the retail wellness space in Canada. The five key wellness trends identified by CHFA include:

"CHFA's five wellness trends aren't just predictions; we're seeing these trends already taking over store shelves with no sign of slowing down," says Aaron Skelton, President and CEO, CHFA. "Consumer voices and demands are louder and more intentional than ever, and CHFA NOW brings together brands and experts to discuss how those demands are being met with innovation."

A highlight of the trade show is Incubator Alley, which showcases emerging brands gaining traction with products that reflect these consumer-driven trends. CHFA aims to support growing businesses bringing innovative health and wellness products to Canadian consumers.

For more information, please visit chfanow.ca/vancouver

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

Available for interviews:

Aaron Skelton, President and CEO, CHFA

Lynsey Walker, VP, Marketing & Communications, CHFA

