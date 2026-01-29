CHFA Champions Emerging Wellness Brands, Announcing Eight Finalists For Its Vancouver 2026 CHFA Launch Pad Competition

News provided byCanadian Health Food Association
Running from February 20 to 22 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, CHFA runs the country's largest bi-annual trade show, CHFA NOW, dedicated to natural, organic, and wellness products.
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) announced the top eight finalists competing in CHFA Launch Pad, an industry-known competition, held on Friday, February 20, ahead of CHFA NOW Vancouver, a weekend tradeshow dedicated to natural, organic and wellness (NOW) products. Year after year, this coveted competition attracts new and innovative consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, for a chance to pitch their product in front of industry leaders for the title of Most Innovative Product and an ultimate prize package worth over $50,000.
Each finalist will have two minutes to deliver an engaging product pitch to an esteemed panel of industry-known judges and a captivated audience of industry experts. Following that, finalists will be questioned and challenged in a four-minute Q&A by the judging panel, comprised of Ellen Wheeler of Alive Publishing Group & CNHR Magazine, Matthew Penner of Community Natural Foods, Gary Hughes of Sobeys, and a previous CHFA Launch Pad winner, Aeryon Ashlie of Aeryon Wellness. The winner will not only be the talk of the weekend but will also receive a prize pack offering ongoing support that will take the brand to new heights.
The top eight finalists being spotlighted as CPG innovators in natural, organic, and wellness products competing at the CHFA Launch Pad in Vancouver this year are:
- Fromage Protein Pops: Combine the indulgence of ice cream with the nutrition of cottage cheese, offering a rich and creamy treat with 11 to 12 grams of natural protein and less sugar without powders or artificial sweeteners.
- Origen Sea Water Electrolytes – Functional Alchemy Beverages Inc: Delivers ocean-sourced electrolytes with over 92 essential minerals in a clean, ready-to-drink format designed for high-sweat athletes and everyday hydration with no sugar or artificial flavours.
- Smart Sip Cream Co.: A coconut oil-based powdered creamer with only 25 calories and three grams of fibre per serving, offering a creamy texture without sugar, dairy, or fillers.
- Ariana Naturals – Superfood Saffron Tea Blends: Offers clean-label botanical blends with premium ingredients, such as saffron, to support focus, energy, or rest, while delivering great taste and recyclable packaging for everyday wellness.
- SUKU Vitamins – Kids Greens Multi Plus: A sugar free plant based gummy made for busy families, delivering essential vitamins and greens in a convenient daily format that supports immunity, digestion, and energy.
- Crumblz – Protein Rice: Reinvents the pantry staple with 6x more protein and fewer carbs in just five minutes, made with two whole-food ingredients grown and made in Canada.
- Dodjivi – 4 Protection Mushroom Coffee Mix: Blends smooth Arabica coffee with four functional mushrooms, including lion's mane and reishi, to support clean energy, focus, and everyday wellness without the crash.
- Vintage Noon – Vacation Skin Redness Recovery Overnight Mask and Moisturizer: A two-in-one overnight mask and daily moisturizer that blends clinical care with travel-inspired storytelling using Canadian-made formulas for sensitive, dehydrated, barrier-compromised skin.
The incredible grand prize is aimed to catapult the winning CPG brand through industry exposure, mentorship, and resources valued at over $50,000, including:
- A $5,000 cash prize and $10,000 in advertising from the presenting partner, Alive Publishing Group
- A $10,000 consulting and data package from NielsenIQ
- $10,000 in custom brand consulting with Brand Natural
- $10,000 of Product Strategy, Quality & Regulatory Roadmap Package by Salix Sciences
- A booth at the next CHFA NOW tradeshow
- A complimentary one-year CHFA membership
For more information about CHFA Launch Pad and the finalists competing, please visit chfanow.ca/vancouver/launch-pad.
About CHFA
The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.
