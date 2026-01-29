CHFA Champions Emerging Wellness Brands, Announcing Eight Finalists For Its Vancouver 2026 CHFA Launch Pad Competition

Running from February 20 to 22 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, CHFA runs the country's largest bi-annual trade show, CHFA NOW, dedicated to natural, organic, and wellness products.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) announced the top eight finalists competing in CHFA Launch Pad, an industry-known competition, held on Friday, February 20, ahead of CHFA NOW Vancouver, a weekend tradeshow dedicated to natural, organic and wellness (NOW) products. Year after year, this coveted competition attracts new and innovative consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, for a chance to pitch their product in front of industry leaders for the title of Most Innovative Product and an ultimate prize package worth over $50,000.

Each finalist will have two minutes to deliver an engaging product pitch to an esteemed panel of industry-known judges and a captivated audience of industry experts. Following that, finalists will be questioned and challenged in a four-minute Q&A by the judging panel, comprised of Ellen Wheeler of Alive Publishing Group & CNHR Magazine, Matthew Penner of Community Natural Foods, Gary Hughes of Sobeys, and a previous CHFA Launch Pad winner, Aeryon Ashlie of Aeryon Wellness. The winner will not only be the talk of the weekend but will also receive a prize pack offering ongoing support that will take the brand to new heights.

The top eight finalists being spotlighted as CPG innovators in natural, organic, and wellness products competing at the CHFA Launch Pad in Vancouver this year are:

The incredible grand prize is aimed to catapult the winning CPG brand through industry exposure, mentorship, and resources valued at over $50,000, including:

A $5,000 cash prize and $10,000 in advertising from the presenting partner, Alive Publishing Group

A $10,000 consulting and data package from NielsenIQ

$10,000 in custom brand consulting with Brand Natural

$10,000 of Product Strategy, Quality & Regulatory Roadmap Package by Salix Sciences

A booth at the next CHFA NOW tradeshow

A complimentary one-year CHFA membership

For more information about CHFA Launch Pad and the finalists competing, please visit chfanow.ca/vancouver/launch-pad .

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

