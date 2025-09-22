EarthSuds Wins "Most Innovative Product" at CHFA Launch Pad During CHFA NOW Toronto 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - In front of a packed crowd of industry leaders, retailers, and natural health product enthusiasts, EarthSuds was officially crowned the Most Innovative Product at CHFA Launch Pad, held during CHFA NOW Toronto 2025 this past weekend. The winning brand took home a prize package valued at over $55,000, securing its place as one of Canada's most exciting emerging names in wellness CPG.

Hosted live on Friday, September 19, CHFA Launch Pad brought together eight standout finalists from across the natural, organic, and wellness products industry. Each finalist was challenged to pitch their product in just two minutes to a panel of acclaimed judges, competing for a $55,000 prize bundle that includes consultation time with CHFA Launch Pad's presenting partner, NielsenIQ (NIQ). Other CHFA Launch Pad sponsors include Grant, Hive Retailing Solutions, Fasken, Indigo, OnDeck Program + ONFC, and UNFI.

EarthSuds impressed the judges with its line of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and hand soap tablets, providing an innovative solution to plastic waste in personal care by reimagining everyday essentials in a plastic-free, single-use tablet format.

"As a Presenting Partner of CHFA's 2025 Launch Pad competition, NIQ is proud to champion the next generation of Emerging Brands that are redefining the future of retail," said Francis Parisien, Senior Vice President of Sales for Small and Medium Businesses in Canada at NIQ. "Congratulations to EarthSuds and all of the finalists for showcasing the innovation, passion, and creativity required to meet the evolving needs of today's consumer."

"Because smaller brands often don't have big budgets, industry support and accessible tools designed to help validate ideas, forecast sales, and optimize product launches are more important than ever," added Parisien. "NIQ is excited to continue our collaboration with associations like CHFA to spotlight the impact of Emerging Brands, while also equipping them with the real-world consumer data, predictive analytics, and AI-driven solutions that empower smarter decision-making and fuel growth in today's dynamic marketplace."

EarthSuds founder and CHFA Launch Pad winner, Daniel Moll, said, "We're honoured to be named the CHFA Launch Pad winner! This award reinforces our mission of replacing the billions of plastic toiletry bottles sent to landfills annually. The support will help us launch with more retailers and bring our dissolvable shampoo tablets to more consumers across Canada!"

Previous winners of CHFA Launch Pad include Magic Scoop, Partake Brewing, The Green Beaver Company, Nuts for Cheese, and Aeyron Wellness.

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic, and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com .

