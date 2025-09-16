What's Next in Wellness? The Canadian Health Food Association Reveals the Trends Set to Transform Store Shelves by 2026

News provided byCanadian Health Food Association
Sep 16, 2025, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This weekend, CHFA NOW Toronto, Canada's largest trade show for natural, organic, and wellness products, will spotlight five key trends set to shape the way Canadians shop in 2026. Running Friday, September 19, through Sunday, September 21, at Exhibition Place, the event will draw over 1,000 brands and 8,000 industry professionals to discover the latest and greatest innovations currently shaping the natural, organic, and wellness industry.
"CHFA NOW Toronto is more than a trade show — it's where the future of Canada's natural, organic, and wellness industry comes to life," said Canadian Health Food Association President and CEO Aaron Skelton. "From innovative products to inspiring entrepreneurs, this event highlights the creativity and growth driving our sector and a first look at the trends that will soon influence the marketplace."
Heading into the show, CHFA has identified five emerging trends expected to shape the industry and hit retailers in 2026:
- Minis: Small Size, Big Impact: As appetite suppression becomes more common due to the rise of GLP-1 medications and increased awareness of metabolic health, there is a growing consumer demand for mini meals, snacks, and drinks that deliver satisfaction without excess. This shift helps to fuel interest in smaller portions, offering greater flexibility, affordability, and a sense of reward without the guilt.
At CHFA NOW: Unreal Snacks Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars, Henri Apple Cinnamon Bars
- Bitter Brews & Functional Sips: A new wave of functional beverages is capturing attention by blending bold, bitter flavour profiles with wellness benefits. From matcha to mushroom coffee and cacao elixirs, consumers are embracing drinks that go beyond hydration. This trend is driven by a growing appreciation for global cuisines, adaptogens, nootropics, and longevity ingredients, as well as a desire for beauty and cognitive benefits in drinkable formats.
At CHFA NOW: Origen Sea Water Electrolytes, Matcha Ninja Blue Matcha
- Soft Wellness: Calm, Comfort, and Connection: In uncertain times, Canadians are carving out and embracing a wellness lifestyle that nurtures and provides joy. Consumers are turning to products and experiences that offer emotional support, incorporate rituals as a form of self-care, support the gut-brain connection, and promote rest and recovery.
At CHFA NOW: Mosse - Sea Moss Beverage Powder, BioSnactive Foods Inc. - Code Red
- Expanding the Health Span: Age Gracefully, Live Fully: As people live longer, the focus is shifting from extending lifespan to enhancing it - living better for longer. Functional foods, beverages, and supplements are evolving to support the complex needs of aging gracefully, from brain health to joint support. Cognitive health and brain nutrition products, proactive nutrition, and inspiration from the Mediterranean diet round out this trend.
At CHFA NOW: Tony's Really Good Olive Oil, Herbaland ACV & Fibre Jelly Stick, Poo Perfect Mango Passionfruit
- Beauty from Within: Edible Indulgence with Benefits: Beauty and wellness are merging in the rising category of edible beauty. Consumers are increasingly turning to functional snacks, beverages, and supplements that support skin, hair, and nail health - and they want it all wrapped in a premium, snackable experience with elevated packaging that has sensory appeal.
At CHFA NOW: The Meat Bar Beauty Boosting Protein Bar, Glow Green Co. Full On Hydration Face Moisturizer
CHFA NOW Toronto brings together industry-leading voices and leaders in natural, organic, and wellness. One of the most anticipated features of the show floor is Incubator Alley, where emerging brands showcase groundbreaking products and fresh new perspectives. By spotlighting these rising brands, CHFA provides a meaningful platform for the next generation of Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs.
For more information, please visit chfanow.ca/toronto and follow on Instagram at @cahealthfood.
For media inquiries, please contact: Natalie Geraedts | T: 647-969-5798, [email protected]
