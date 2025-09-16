What's Next in Wellness? The Canadian Health Food Association Reveals the Trends Set to Transform Store Shelves by 2026

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This weekend, CHFA NOW Toronto , Canada's largest trade show for natural, organic, and wellness products, will spotlight five key trends set to shape the way Canadians shop in 2026. Running Friday, September 19, through Sunday, September 21, at Exhibition Place, the event will draw over 1,000 brands and 8,000 industry professionals to discover the latest and greatest innovations currently shaping the natural, organic, and wellness industry.

"CHFA NOW Toronto is more than a trade show — it's where the future of Canada's natural, organic, and wellness industry comes to life," said Canadian Health Food Association President and CEO Aaron Skelton. "From innovative products to inspiring entrepreneurs, this event highlights the creativity and growth driving our sector and a first look at the trends that will soon influence the marketplace."

Heading into the show, CHFA has identified five emerging trends expected to shape the industry and hit retailers in 2026:

CHFA NOW Toronto brings together industry-leading voices and leaders in natural, organic, and wellness. One of the most anticipated features of the show floor is Incubator Alley, where emerging brands showcase groundbreaking products and fresh new perspectives. By spotlighting these rising brands, CHFA provides a meaningful platform for the next generation of Canadian innovators and entrepreneurs.

For more information, please visit chfanow.ca/toronto and follow on Instagram at @cahealthfood .

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. For more information about CHFA, please visit chfa.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Health Food Association

For media inquiries, please contact: Natalie Geraedts | T: 647-969-5798, [email protected]