Over $15 million raised for vulnerable women in Montréal

MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Chez Doris, an organisation based in Montreal which comes to the aid of vulnerable and homeless women, is celebrating this week, the conclusion of its largest fundraising campaign in its history. Launched in September 2021, the Chez Doris, Day & Night campaign raised over $15 million ($10 million from the private sector) that will fund the launch of two new points of service.

Many individuals, foundations, companies, and three levels of government responded to the call for grants and donation to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable women. Co-chaired by Elizabeth Wirth and François Carrier, this major campaign attests to the importance of supporting this cause and will allow the organization to enhance its services.

After the pandemic, the rising cost of living

The face of vulnerable populations in Quebec is changing. In the aftermath of an unprecedented health crisis that has affected women in particular, inflation is now making a deep impact on disadvantaged households. The cost of living has increased dramatically due to increases in rent and groceries and has pushed more and more people into hardship. In 2021, Quebec saw a 40% increase in the number of people who are employed who used food banks. The number of homeless clients at Chez Doris also jumped by 50%, reflecting the increase of people in a vulnerable situation.

"Our clientele has changed rapidly over these past couple of years. Whether due to the challenges of the pandemic or the rising cost of living, the needs of vulnerable populations are growing. To meet this rising and evolving demand, Chez Doris wants to develop more programs and improve access to its services by increasing points of contact with our clientele," said Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director of Chez Doris.

An organization experiencing high growth

Founded in 1977, Chez Doris is also celebrating historic growth for its 45th anniversary year. The deployment of new support services, an increased operating budget (which has more than doubled in recent years), and an increase in permanent staff from 23 to 65 employees all attest to the organization's momentum. During the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Chez Doris came to the aid of 1,500 women and served over 41,000 meals.

While the Chez Doris, Day & Night campaign has been the organization's largest donation drive to date, it will continue to prioritize fundraising initiatives in the future. Marina Boulos-Winton pointed out that needs are growing and that, more than ever, funding is essential to keep the organization going.

"Private donations and public funding have let Chez Doris expand its service points and develop new programs. I want to acknowledge the generosity of all donors to the Chez Doris, Day & Night campaign, which will let our organization diversify its services and improve access to better meet client needs. A special thank-you to Elizabeth Wirth and François Carrier, our two campaign co-chairs, who rallied the business community around this cause," said Marina Boulos-Winton.

"Chez Doris is a major organization in Montreal dedicated to vulnerable and homeless women. I am very happy to have served as campaign co-chair and make a difference to women who need our help. I also thank all those who donated generously to this campaign, and I invite the business and philanthropic community to keep following the organization's upcoming initiatives. While this fundraising campaign will give Chez Doris a tremendous boost, Chez Doris must continue to fundraise to meet its client's growing needs."

- Elizabeth Wirth, President of Wirth Rail, Co-Chair of the Chez Doris, Day & Night major campaign.

About Chez Doris

Chez Doris offers services and programs to provide for women's most basic and immediate needs related to coping with homelessness, poverty, mental illness and/or addictions. It is the only women's day shelter in Montréal open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Services include breakfast, lunch and supper; access to showers, hygienic products, and a clothing depot; emergency food bags; respite beds; telephone information and referral assistance; a financial management program; an Inuit assistance program; a housing assistance program; health and mental health services; legal and tax filing services; as well as educational and socio-recreational integration programs.

SOURCE Chez Doris

For further information: Camille Benoit, Public Relations Advisor, 514-952-4714, [email protected]