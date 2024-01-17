CHEVROLET NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER IN CANADA

TORONTO , Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS) and Chevrolet Canada today announced a new exclusive partnership that designates Chevrolet as an official partner of Major League Soccer in Canada and all three Canadian clubs, which includes CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Chevrolet Canada today announced a new exclusive partnership that designates Chevrolet as an official partner of Major League Soccer in Canada and all three Canadian clubs, As part of the partnership, MLS and Chevrolet will work together to advance the development of soccer in Canada through grassroots activations and national amplification.

As part of the partnership, MLS and Chevrolet will work together to advance the development of soccer in Canada through grassroots activations and national amplification. Chevrolet will help organize specialized community events at MLS academy training facilities in Canada that will provide youth players with an opportunity to meet Canadian MLS coaches and players, as well as create a content series that chronicles the stories of individual Canadian players and their personal journeys to playing in MLS.

"We are proud to announce this new partnership and welcome Chevrolet to Major League Soccer in Canada," said Diego Moratorio, General Manager, MLS Canada. "Chevrolet shares our commitment to creating more opportunities for young and aspirational Canadians to turn dreams into reality, right here at home. We are excited to begin collaborating with Chevrolet's passionate team to build their relationship with Canada's growing soccer community."

This partnership provides Chevrolet an array of opportunities to engage with the League's avid and diverse Canadian fan base, while raising the profile of soccer during an unprecedented period for the sport in North America. Together, MLS and Chevrolet will create unique experiences for fans and customers at MLS venues across Canada.

"Chevrolet Canada is excited to partner with MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC, and CF Montréal to support the highest level of soccer in Canada," said James Hodge, Brand Director of Chevrolet Canada. "This partnership supports grassroots soccer while fostering the development of youth both on and off the field. This collaboration takes on even greater significance by leveraging the power of our Canadian Chevrolet dealer community, and we look ahead to fueling a growing enthusiasm and passion for soccer among Canadians."

Through this partnership, Chevrolet will have a presence at MLS matches in Canada through innovative in-venue and digital advertising and retail displays. Chevrolet will also activate at MLS events that will deliver unforgettable experiences for fans across Canada.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

ABOUT CHEVROLET:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.ca.

Media Contacts:

Major League Soccer

Peter O'Brien

[email protected]

Chevrolet Canada

Michelle Burnham

[email protected]

SOURCE Major League Soccer