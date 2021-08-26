"We are very pleased to welcome Cherie to TD's Board of Directors. A trusted advisor to industry leaders and Indigenous groups, Cherie's legal expertise, ESG experience and unique insights will strengthen the Board and the Bank," said Brian Levitt, Chair of the Board, TD Bank Group. "As TD builds for the future and navigates a changing environment, Cherie will also deepen our governance and risk capabilities."

Cherie is a partner and national leader for the Indigenous law group at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) and is a member of the firm's Environmental, Social and Governance initiative. Her commercial practice extends across a wide variety of sectors, including energy and transmission, land development and financing on First Nations lands, Indigenous Infrastructure, and economic development for Indigenous owned businesses and Indigenous governments. She also provides strategic policy and governance counsel to Indigenous groups seeking to exercise their jurisdiction and authority.

Outside of her work at BLG she serves on the boards of Hydro One Limited, the Anishnawbe Health Foundation, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and Canadian Club of Toronto. She also participates on the advisory committees for the Aboriginal Energy Working Group of the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), the Aboriginal Education Council for Centennial College and Advisory Council for Nationhood Council House. Previously, she served as a director of Women's College Hospital and Trillium Gift of Life.

In 2017, she received the Lexpert Zenith Award, a national award that recognizes women's contributions to the law. In 2012, she was named one of Lexpert's "Rising Stars: Leading Lawyers Under 40." Cherie holds a JD from the University of Toronto and a BA in Environmental Studies, Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Waterloo.

Cherie is both Mohawk from Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and Ojibway from Wikwemkoong Unceded Indian Reserve.

TD's Board of Directors is committed to being composed of highly qualified individuals with a broad spectrum of competencies and an appropriate mix of experience, expertise and perspectives. This commitment is key to enabling the Board to carry out its wide-ranging responsibilities. The Board recognizes and embraces the benefits of diversity in its membership as a competitive advantage, which is in keeping with the Bank's commitment to diversity and inclusion at all levels of the Bank's workforce.

For more information on TD's Board of Directors, please visit https://www.td.com/about-tdbfg/corporate-governance/board-members/boardmembers.jsp.

