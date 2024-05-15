CheolSun Kang Corrects Early Warning - AGEDB Technology Ltd.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - CheolSun Kang corrects his previous early warning announcement of March 14, 2024 to advise he never had ownership or control over Graphizer Inc., as previously set out in the initial announcement, which holds 4,500,000 shares of AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB"), representing 10.63% of outstanding shares. Mr. Kang was previously an officer and director of Graphizer Inc., misunderstood to exert control.

Currently Mr. Kang, directly or indirectly, owns, controls or exercises direction over 21,300,000 shares of AGEDB respecting 50.53% of outstanding shares.

Yeung Seung (Andrew) Ko is no longer an officer of Graphizer Inc.



