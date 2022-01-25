CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 5.00% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE AUGUST 31, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) ("Chemtrade" or the "Fund") announced today that it has completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due August 31, 2023 (the "2023 Debentures").

As part of the redemption, holders of the 2023 Debentures received approximately $1,020.1370 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Debentures, being equal to $1,000, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the redemption date. The 2023 Debentures (TSX: CHE.DB.C) have been de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite, and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

