CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $125 MILLION REOPENING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INC.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chemtrade Logistics Inc. (the "Company" and together with the Fund, "Chemtrade") has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell an additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 of the Company (the "Notes") pursuant to a private placement offering (the "Offering"). The Notes will be issued at a price of $1,002.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (yield to call of 6.294%), plus accrued interest from and including August 28, 2024. The Notes will have identical terms (except for their date of issue and issuance price) as, and form part of a single series with, the $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 issued by the Company on August 28, 2024, resulting in an aggregate of $375 million principal amount of 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 outstanding.

The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used to reduce indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

"Chemtrade sustained robust cash flow generation and a strengthened balance sheet in the second half of 2024. Following our inaugural senior note offering, this Offering provides additional balance sheet flexibility and presents opportunities for Chemtrade to further optimize our capital structure and reduce outstanding convertible debt," said Rohit Bhardwaj, Chemtrade's Chief Financial Officer.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Markets and BMO Capital Markets as joint bookrunners.

The Notes will be offered for sale in Canada on a private placement basis and may also be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A in the United States. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on or about January 16, 2025.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, regen acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also the largest producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur and chlor-alkali products. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking information in this news release include statements respecting certain future expectations about: the Company's ability to close the Offering; the anticipated closing date of the Offering; and the expected use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Fund and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's latest Annual Information Form and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Fund's most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis.

Although the Fund believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Fund has made assumptions regarding there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of Chemtrade and its subsidiaries and global economic performance.

Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Fund with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.com.

Contacts: For further information, please contact: Rohit Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 496-4177; Ryan Paull, Senior Manager, Corporate Development, Tel: (973) 515-1831