Chemtrade Announces Appointment of Additional Trustee

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) announced that it has expanded its Board of Trustees with the appointment of Dr. Emily Moore as a Trustee of the Fund, effective July 1, 2019.

Dr. Moore is Director of Troost ILead at University of Toronto where she leads teaching, research and programming that helps engineering students and professionals develop leadership skills and character. Previously, she spent 10 years at Hatch, an engineering consulting company in the metals, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Dr. Moore earned a bachelor's degree in engineering chemistry from Queen's University and is a licensed professional engineer. She was named a Rhodes Scholar and completed her doctorate in physical chemistry at Oxford University.

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

