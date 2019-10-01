Chem-Dry Raises Over $2,500 in First Year Partnership with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Chem-Dry is strengthening its partnership with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International (SPCAI) to support the organization's mission of advancing the safety and wellbeing of animals. In the first year of its program with the SPCAI, the company established a Chem-Dry Canada Shelter Support Grant and raised over $2,500, which was distributed to pet shelters across four Canadian provinces earlier this year. With a longstanding dedication to creating safe and healthy environments for pets, Chem-Dry and its 80 Canadian franchise locations are building on the success of its year-one partnership by aiming to raise an additional $3,000 for the organization that will directly benefit animal shelters and rescue organizations across Canada.

With 85 percent of Chem-Dry customers owning pets, the brand is dedicated to the cause of rescue pet adoption and will continue raising funds through social media efforts, participation in local events, promotional offers from in-home service visits with a built-in donation, and most prominently, through the sale of specially marked cans of Chem-Dry World Famous Spot Remover – with each can generating a $1 donation to SPCAI.

New this year, Chem-Dry has teamed up with veterinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, founder and face of The Street Vet series which began airing on Blue Ant Media's Cottage Life specialty cable channel on Wednesday evenings, to further promote and support rescue pet adoption. Dr. Kwane is an animal advocate who spends his weekends treating pets of the homeless and families in need. He has personally used and is an advocate of the Chem-Dry line of safe, effective pet and children-friendly products and services including its World Famous Spot Remover and its Pet Urine Removal Treatment (P.U.R.T.®), and is committed to supporting this campaign.

To make a donation, please visit www.Chemdrycares.ca.

For more information on Chem-Dry or to find a local operator, please visit www.chemdry.ca.

