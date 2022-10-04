The brand makes its mischievous mark in Cheadle, Alberta with an impressive homage to Canadians' cheesy, orange-dusted fingertips

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Cheetos lovers are some of the most passionate snackers in the game, and they know that you can't enjoy the cheesy snack without getting your fingertips a little —okay, a lot—messy. That's why, today, the Cheetos brand is proud to unveil the Cheetle Hand Statue in Cheadle, Alberta—a monumental celebration of the iconic orange dust, Cheetle, in a hamlet that sounds just like it.

The Cheetle Hand Statue (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada)

That's right, Canada, there's an official term—and now a statue—for the powdery residue that's left behind after eating your favourite Cheetos snacks—whether it's Puffs, Crunchy or new Cheetos Popcorn. In fact, according to the dictionary , "Cheetle is the brand name for the powdery residue that gets on your fingertips while eating the savoury cheese snack, Cheetos." The more you know… 😉

"Cheetos fans have always known that the delicious, cheesy dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but now it officially has a name: Cheetle," said Lisa Allie, Senior Marketing Director, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We're excited to be celebrating Cheetle and Canadians' cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips on such a grand scale and in such a uniquely mischievous way."

Large, unconventional monuments have been popping up around the world for years, and now Cheetos is making its orange mark in Cheadle, Alberta. The Cheetos brand, rooted in mischievous fun, was on the lookout for the perfect home for its statue until it came across a hamlet in Alberta with a kindred name, Cheadle. (What could be more perfect?) Standing at almost 17ft tall, the Cheetle Hand Statue is of a hand proudly holding a Cheetos Puffs snack, with its Cheetle-dipped fingers boldly on show in central Cheadle.

"Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue. Where else could the Cheetos brand honour the iconic Cheetle, if not here", said James Gosteli, President, Cheadle Community Club. "While our residents will be the first to see the unique monument, we can't wait for the rest of Canada to see it for themselves!"

Canadians have until November 4 to visit the Cheetle Hand Statue on 400 Railway Ave in Cheadle, AB and pay homage to their love of Cheetle and Cheetos snacks IRL. If you stop by, make sure to share your photos of you and the statue on social media by tagging @cheetoscanada and using #CheetleinCheadle and #ItsaCheetosThing.

About Cheetos®

Cheetos® is a favourite Canadian snack brand under the Frito-Lay Canada portfolio. As one of PepsiCo Canada's flagship brands, wherever you find the Cheetos® brand and Chester Cheetah®, expect to end up with a little Cheetle on your fingertips. Learn more about the brand at the corporate website, http://www.cheetos.ca and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/cheetoscanada .

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's®, Doritos®, Tostitos®, Ruffles®, Smartfood® and Cheetos®. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Life®, Quaker Chewy®, Harvest Crunch® and Crispy Minis®. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

