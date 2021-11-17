The CMOs will be paid $4,000 s(mac)karoos (CAD) for treating their friends and family to a bolder and definitely cheesier mac. With flavours like Bold & Cheesy and Cheesy Jalapeño, all the way to Flamin' Hot®, it's time to make a bold move with Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese—no ketchup required. You're welcome.

"We know letting go of an old friend isn't always easy, but we're confident that nothing heals better than a bowl of bold and cheesy Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese," said Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "With the help of our new Cheetos® (Mis)Chief Officers, the Cheetos® brand is encouraging Canadians to live Dangerously Cheesy® and move on to a hot new mac."

CMOs might go big and replace everything in their kitchen with Cheetos® new, sexy macs, or they could offer the last person to text them a hot bowl of Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese delivered to their door.

So if you're up for upgrading your roommates' mac stash to our hot, new mac; or hosting a candlelit dinner with the most romantic meal of all (three types of Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese), apply now for the brand's tastiest and ch(easiest) job in Canada. For more information about the position and to apply, visit cheetosmacncheese.castingcrane.com

Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese pasta with sauce is available at retailers nationwide in three flavours: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot® and Cheesy Jalapeño. Get your paws on the newest mac in the market today!

