Cheese ingredients included in certain Hello Fresh brand meal kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Mar 31, 2026, 09:47 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - 

Product: Cheese - Shredded Parmesan Cheese; Cheese Curds; Feta Cheese; Goat cheese; Mozzarella cheese

Issue:
Food - Microbial contamination - Listeria

Distribution:
National

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)