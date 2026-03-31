Cheese ingredients included in certain Hello Fresh brand meal kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Mar 31, 2026, 09:47 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Cheese - Shredded Parmesan Cheese; Cheese Curds; Feta Cheese; Goat cheese; Mozzarella cheese
Issue:
Food - Microbial contamination - Listeria
Distribution:
National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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