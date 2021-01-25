"With over 2.4 million Canadians living with heart disease, we hope to spark conversations on the importance of heart health in an approachable and fun way, while reminding people that Cheerios can support your heart-healthy lifestyle," said Fawad Farrukh, Director of Marketing for Cereal at General Mills Canada . "Made with whole-grain oats, Cheerios is a simple & delicious food that can be a part of a heart-healthy diet."

Setting realistic and targeted goals is the best way to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Alongside regular exercise, quality sleep habits and proper hydration, eating nutritious foods is one of the small steps Canadians can take each day to make their health a priority.

For generations, Cheerios has been part of Canada's breakfast ritual, providing families with tasty and nutritious cereal options. To help fuel a heart-healthy lifestyle, Cheerios will give customers the chance to enter to win 1 of 5,000 Fitbit Inspire 2TM devices, an easy to use, stylish fitness tracker that helps you build healthy habits. Plus, winners can enjoy a one-year trial subscription to Fitbit PremiumTM, a paid app that uses your Fitbit data to deliver advanced insights. Entrants who do not win an Inspire 2 can receive a free 90-day trial subscription for Fitbit Premium.

Consumers can find happy heart shapes across the following flavours: Yellow-Box Cheerios (260g-1kg), Honey Nut Cheerios (292g-1.51kg), Blueberry Cheerios (309g) and Chocolate Cheerios (700g). These limited-edition products will be available nationwide, for the month of February, while supplies last. Show us your happy hearts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter .

Full press release and details on the terms and conditions of the Fitbit giveaway here.

SOURCE General Mills Canada

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, inc., [email protected]