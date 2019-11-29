Check Out the Seller Before You Checkout

Recognize a third-party seller

Before committing to the deal that's in your cart, take a few minutes to find out if you're buying from a third-party seller. That way, you'll know where to turn if you need help with any customer service issues.

To help you spot third-part vendors look for:

key words like "sold by," "shipped by" or "fulfilled by" near product descriptions

sections of the retailers' website that are labelled "marketplace" or that feature a list of "partners"

Avoid possible frustrations

It's also important to make sure you're buying from a trustworthy third-party seller. To protect yourself, remember the following:

If the online price for an item looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Credible vendors are more likely to have detailed return policies and contact information. Carefully review their marketplace profile.

Know who is responsible for customer service

If you buy from a third-party seller, order fulfillment and customer service may be their responsibility, and not the retailer's.

For shipping issues:

Know that the third-party sellers may set their own prices for their items and for delivery.

Since the retailer might not be the one responsible for shipping the item, you may need to address all shipping-related matters directly with the third-party seller.

For customer satisfaction issues:

Know that the third-party seller may be responsible for all customer service issues, including returns.

Know that it might take more time to resolve issues with third-party sellers.

Some retailers might offer help, but only if you've already contacted the third-party seller. Read the fine print on their marketplace policies and check for words like "if," "may," or "subject to"– it could mean that there are limitations on resolving issues with third-party sellers.

