Cheapest week to fly this summer is Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, Skyscanner data shows

Skyscanner's 2026 Smarter Summer Report highlights shoulder-season savings and lesser-known destinations as Canadians look to maximize value before summer ends.

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadians still planning a summer getaway have time to find value. According to Skyscanner's 2026 Smarter Summer Report, the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 offers the lowest average flight prices of the summer, making it the best value window for travellers looking to book before the season ends.

The findings also align with Canadians' expectations. Nearly half (49 per cent) believe August is the cheapest month to fly, with 37 per cent specifically identifying late August as offering the best value.

Beyond late-summer travel, the report identifies two additional ways Canadians can save this season: travelling during September's shoulder season and considering lesser-known destinations over more popular hotspots.

The shoulder season sweet spot

As peak travel demand eases, Canadians are increasingly looking to shoulder season for both savings and a quieter travel experience. More than one third (37 per cent) say they plan to travel during shoulder season specifically to avoid crowds, while 43 per cent say they would choose a quieter destination over a busier one.

For travellers planning a September getaway, Skyscanner identified some of the lowest average flight prices for:

Prince George, B.C., average flight price: $315 Calgary, average flight price: $324 Toronto, average flight price: $345

All three fall below the $406 Canadians estimate they will spend on flights this summer.

Flexibility with destinations can also deliver value

Canadians are also open to changing where they travel. Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) say they would consider visiting a lesser-known destination instead of a popular tourist hotspot, while 53 per cent would rather choose a quieter alternative than a busy destination this summer.

The report's clever alternatives offer options across a range of budgets, from Kelowna, B.C. (average flight price: $494) and Nassau, Bahamas ($557) to Prague, Czechia ($1,312) and Osaka, Japan ($1,451).

"Summer isn't over, and neither is the chance to travel well for less," said Laura Lindsay, global travel trends expert at Skyscanner. "Our data shows that value this season comes down to two decisions: when you go and where you go. Shifting a trip by a week into early September, or looking one destination over from the obvious choice, can change what you pay without changing the holiday you wanted."

To explore the full Smarter Summer report and start planning with more options, click here. As always, travellers are encouraged to stay informed and keep up to date with local government travel advice before booking and compare live prices as they plan.

Visit Skyscanner.ca for more information about the leading travel app.

Download the Skyscanner app for iOS or Android.

Notes to Editors

* OnePoll research conducted among 1,000 respondents in Canada in March 2026. **Flights data based on returned economy flights. ***All illustrative prices in this release are based on Skyscanner data for the specified period and are subject to change. Live prices for travel on the day of publication may vary.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel, helping travellers plan and book their trips with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers in 52 countries and 37 languages to more than 1,200 trusted travel partners so they can find flights, stays, car hire, or train options.

SOURCE Skyscanner

For media inquiries, please contact: Natalie Messere, Sr. Account Coordinator, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 647.966.9917