Skyscanner Data Reveals Where Canadians are Travelling this Summer and the Cheapest Times to Book

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - According to new insights from the global travel app Skyscanner, Canadians are continuing to prioritize travel this summer, with major international cities and domestic escapes driving strong demand throughout the season. Nearly four in 10 Canadians (39 per cent) say affordability is their biggest travel challenge this summer, while 29 per cent say they are unsure when flights are at their cheapest.

As part of Skyscanner's 2026 Smarter Summer Report, the travel company crunched the numbers to uncover when prices dip, so Canadians can swap the guesswork for good timing.

These are the top 10 most popular destinations this summer for Canadians and the best time to travel for the biggest savings:

1. Toronto, Canada

Cheapest week: July 6–13

Cheapest day: Monday

Average summer flight price: $446

Average daily hotel price: $387

Average daily car rental price: $88

2. Calgary, Canada

Cheapest week: August 10–16

Cheapest day: Monday

Average summer flight price: $426

Average daily car rental price: $97

3. Vancouver, Canada

Cheapest week: August 31–September 6

Cheapest day: Friday

Average summer flight price: $466

Average daily hotel price: $622

Average daily car rental price: $107

4. Paris, France

Cheapest week: August 31–September 6

Cheapest day: Monday

Average summer flight price: $1,083

Average daily hotel price: $327

Average daily car rental price: $85

5. Tokyo, Japan

Cheapest week: August 31–September 6

Cheapest day: Tuesday

Average summer flight price: $1,205

Average daily hotel price: $201

Average daily car rental price: $68

6. Rome, Italy

Cheapest week: August 3–9

Cheapest day: Monday

Average summer flight price: $1,077

Average daily hotel price: $269

Average daily car rental price: $60

7. Lisbon, Portugal

Cheapest week: August 31–September 6

Cheapest day: Wednesday

Average summer flight price: $910

Average daily hotel price: $269

Average daily car rental price: $44

8. Montreal, Canada

Cheapest week: July 6–12

Cheapest day: Friday

Average summer flight price: $489

Average daily hotel price: $255

Average daily car rental price: $85

9. Athens, Greece

Cheapest week: August 31–September 6

Cheapest day: Monday

Average summer flight price: $1,159

Average daily hotel price: $246

Average daily car rental price: $56

10. Dublin, Ireland

Cheapest week: August 24–30

Cheapest day: Wednesday

Average summer flight price: $723

Average daily hotel price: $394

Average daily car rental price: $62

To explore the full Smarter Summer Report click here.

FOR THE FULL RELEASE CLICK HERE.

ABOUT SKYSCANNER

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trips with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1,200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

SOURCE Skyscanner

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