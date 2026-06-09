Skyscanner Data Reveals Where Canadians are Travelling this Summer and the Cheapest Times to Book

News provided bySkyscanner
Jun 09, 2026, 11:12 ET
TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - According to new insights from the global travel app Skyscanner, Canadians are continuing to prioritize travel this summer, with major international cities and domestic escapes driving strong demand throughout the season. Nearly four in 10 Canadians (39 per cent) say affordability is their biggest travel challenge this summer, while 29 per cent say they are unsure when flights are at their cheapest.
As part of Skyscanner's 2026 Smarter Summer Report, the travel company crunched the numbers to uncover when prices dip, so Canadians can swap the guesswork for good timing.
These are the top 10 most popular destinations this summer for Canadians and the best time to travel for the biggest savings:
1. Toronto, Canada
- Cheapest week: July 6–13
- Cheapest day: Monday
- Average summer flight price: $446
- Average daily hotel price: $387
- Average daily car rental price: $88
2. Calgary, Canada
- Cheapest week: August 10–16
- Cheapest day: Monday
- Average summer flight price: $426
- Average daily car rental price: $97
3. Vancouver, Canada
- Cheapest week: August 31–September 6
- Cheapest day: Friday
- Average summer flight price: $466
- Average daily hotel price: $622
- Average daily car rental price: $107
4. Paris, France
- Cheapest week: August 31–September 6
- Cheapest day: Monday
- Average summer flight price: $1,083
- Average daily hotel price: $327
- Average daily car rental price: $85
5. Tokyo, Japan
- Cheapest week: August 31–September 6
- Cheapest day: Tuesday
- Average summer flight price: $1,205
- Average daily hotel price: $201
- Average daily car rental price: $68
6. Rome, Italy
- Cheapest week: August 3–9
- Cheapest day: Monday
- Average summer flight price: $1,077
- Average daily hotel price: $269
- Average daily car rental price: $60
7. Lisbon, Portugal
- Cheapest week: August 31–September 6
- Cheapest day: Wednesday
- Average summer flight price: $910
- Average daily hotel price: $269
- Average daily car rental price: $44
8. Montreal, Canada
- Cheapest week: July 6–12
- Cheapest day: Friday
- Average summer flight price: $489
- Average daily hotel price: $255
- Average daily car rental price: $85
9. Athens, Greece
- Cheapest week: August 31–September 6
- Cheapest day: Monday
- Average summer flight price: $1,159
- Average daily hotel price: $246
- Average daily car rental price: $56
10. Dublin, Ireland
- Cheapest week: August 24–30
- Cheapest day: Wednesday
- Average summer flight price: $723
- Average daily hotel price: $394
- Average daily car rental price: $62
To explore the full Smarter Summer Report click here.
FOR THE FULL RELEASE CLICK HERE.
ABOUT SKYSCANNER
Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trips with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1,200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.
SOURCE Skyscanner
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