SKYSCANNER UNPACKS THE TOP BLACK FRIDAY TRAVEL INSIGHTS FOR CANADIANS

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With Black Friday just around the corner, Skyscanner , the global travel app, has released new insights to help Canadian travellers navigate one of the busiest savings periods of the year. This year's analysis uncovers destinations with the most significant flight price drops.

Below are some of the top destinations on Canadians' travel wish lists.

Top trending countries during the Black Friday period*

Mexico: +32.3% search increase Japan: +18.9% search increase United States: +18.0% search increase India: +10.5% search increase France: +5.6% search increase

Top trending cities during the Black Friday period*

Cancun: +25.2% search increase Las Vegas: +23.6% search increase Tokyo: +21.2% search increase Mumbai: +15.1% search increase New Delhi: +13.1% search increase

Travel Tuesday's biggest flight price drops

As Canadians explore flight deals to these sought-after destinations, Travel Tuesday (December 2, 2025) is another prime opportunity for securing flight deals beyond the cost-saving weekend's typical promotions.

"You might be familiar with Black Friday, but there's another day that has made waves for travellers: Travel Tuesday. It started in the U.S. and falls right after Cyber Monday as a dedicated sales day just for travellers. It's also quickly gaining a reputation as the go-to day for airline tickets," says Skyscanner's Travel Expert Laura Lindsay. "By Travel Tuesday, most people have their travel plans set, and after a shopping marathon from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, they might not be thinking of next year's trips. This lull is when airlines and hotels swoop in with tempting travel deals and offers to get folks planning their next adventure."

Skyscanner's data has identified the following destinations as having the most significant flight price drops* on last year's Travel Tuesday compared to the rest of the year:

Japan: -8.3% price drop Portugal: - 6.4% price drop Philippines: - 5.4% price drop

