Skyscanner's Smarter Summer Report Reveals the Common Mistakes Costing Canadians Hundreds Per Trip

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Summer travel is still on for most Canadians, but the booking clock is ticking. According to new research from global travel app, Skyscanner, more than six in 10 Canadians (61 per cent) have not yet booked their summer vacation, with 37 per cent still actively looking and a further 25 per cent yet to begin planning. Of those planning to travel, nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) cite price and affordability as their single biggest challenge. Skyscanner's 2026 Smarter Summer Report is here to help Canadians plan smarter, with more confidence and more options.

Skyscanner has identified the 10 cheapest alternative destinations for Canadians this summer – places that are not only affordable but genuinely exciting to visit:

Kelowna, average flight price: $493.64 Nassau, average flight price: $556.90 Saint John's, average flight price: $691.59 Lima, average flight price: $925.32 Madeira, average flight price: $1,052.42 Valencia, average flight price: $1,218.12 Prague, average flight price: $1,311.59 Dubrovnik, average flight price: $1,418.30 Oslo, average flight price: $1,428.17 Osaka, average flight price: $1,451.43

According to Skyscanner data, the cheapest week to fly this summer for Canadians is the week of August 31, where average flight prices drop to their lowest across the season. For domestic travel, some of the most affordable options available right now include:

To St John's, Newfoundland from $267

from $267 To Calgary, Alberta from $309

from $309 To Montreal, Quebec from $314

"Summer holidays are special, but for many travellers still looking to book, the planning side requires more thought than ever," says Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner Travel Expert. "In a more changeable travel environment, checking live prices and staying flexible on where and when you travel can go a long way when it comes to finding better value. More importantly, travellers should stay informed and check the latest travel advice before booking."

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ABOUT SKYSCANNER

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

SOURCE Skyscanner

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