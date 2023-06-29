Ten Chaudière-Appalaches tourism organizations receive a total of over $1.8M in financial assistance from CED.

LÉVIS, QC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan–Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a total of $1,848,194 in financial contributions for 10 Chaudière-Appalaches tourism organizations that have received CED support under the TRF: La Corporation du Quartier de la débâcle de Beauceville, Destination Beauce, Corporation d'aménagement et de développement du Massif du Sud, the Municipalité de Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce, Restaurant Motel au Parasol, Sentiers pédestres des 3 Monts de Coleraine, Ferme forestière du pin croche, Dômes Bellechasse, Le Verger à Ti–Paul, and Complexe hôtelier La cache du Domaine. This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; Minister St–Onge unveiled a report on the TRF on June 28, 2023.

Further details on the ten projects are provided in a related backgrounder. In addition to helping increase tourist traffic in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, these projects will make it possible to attract potential clients to several regional businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy for all.

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government has always been very aware of the importance of tourism to the country and continues to be here for businesses and organizations in this sector to ensure they recover. The investments announced today will help La Corporation du Quartier de la débâcle de Beauceville, Destination Beauce, Corporation d'aménagement et de développement du Massif du Sud, the Municipalité de Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce, Restaurant Motel au Parasol, Sentiers pédestres des 3 Monts de Coleraine, Ferme forestière du pin croche, Dômes Bellechasse, Le Verger à Ti-Paul, and Complexe hôtelier La cache du Domaine look to the future. Their projects represent excellent news for the Chaudière-Appalaches region and its tourism industry, which is so rich and diverse."

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on , in . In Quebec , the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941 , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec .

, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of . In the Chaudière-Appalaches region, 19 projects received TRF support, for a total of $2,895,944 in investments from CED. These projects made it possible to create 45 jobs and maintain eight jobs.

in investments from CED. These projects made it possible to create 45 jobs and maintain eight jobs. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

