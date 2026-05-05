TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - This year, Chatters Hair and Beauty Salon proudly celebrates 35 years of serving Canadians, marking a milestone that reflects the brand's enduring commitment to people, community, and an elevated salon experience that has continued to evolve alongside the beauty industry.

Chatters Hair and Beauty Salon Celebrates 35 Years of Style, Community and Innovation Across Canada Post this Chatters Hair and Beauty Salon Celebrates 35 Years of Style, Community and Innovation Across Canada (CNW Group/Chatters Hair Salon) (CNW Group/Chatters Hair Salon) Chatters Hair and Beauty Salon Celebrates 35 Years of Style, Community and Innovation Across Canada (CNW Group/Chatters Hair Salon) (CNW Group/Chatters Hair Salon)

Founded by stylists and built by stylists, Chatters has always placed people at the heart of the business. Today, more than 1,200 professionals across the country bring the brand's vision to life every day, delivering expert services, personalized consultations, and trusted product recommendations. Education and training remain core to the company's culture, empowering stylists to continuously refine their craft while building meaningful, long-term careers within the organization.

"When we founded Chatters, our goal was to build something special for stylists and for the guests they serve, a place where professional expertise, great products and genuine care could come together. Over the past 35 years, it's been incredibly rewarding to watch that vision grow into a national salon and retail brand serving communities across Canada. What makes me most proud are the people, the stylists, leaders, and team members who have built their careers here and continue to bring the Chatters experience to life every day. As the brand continues to evolve, I'm confident its people first foundation will carry it forward for many years to come." Jason Volk, Chairman & Director, Chatters Hair Salon

As a Canadian-founded company with a coast-to-coast footprint, Chatters maintains deep roots in the communities it serves. While the beauty industry has evolved dramatically over the past 35 years, from the iconic "Rachel" haircut of the 1990s to today's effortless, lived-in luxury looks, Chatters has evolved alongside it. The brand has expanded its inclusive service menu, increased sustainability awareness across its operations, and grown its professional product assortment to offer one of the most comprehensive selections available in Canada.

"At Chatters, we believe great hair has the power to transform how people show up in the world. For 35 years, Canadians have trusted us not just for products or services, but for the expertise, care, and confidence that come from a great salon experience. As a proudly Canadian company founded by stylists, we have grown into a national salon and retail destination powered by more than 1,200 passionate professionals. As we look ahead, we are focused on elevating the experience through personalization, digital innovation, and the very best in professional haircare, meeting our guests wherever and however they choose to connect with us." Kelly West, CEO, Chatters Hair Salon.

Innovation has also played a key role in shaping the modern Chatters experience. Through digital advancements, guests can seamlessly connect with their favorite stylists while enjoying personalized recommendations informed by their preferences and purchase history. With one of the largest professional haircare assortments available online, Chatters continues to bridge the gap between salon and digital retail, creating a fully connected experience for today's beauty consumer.

As Chatters celebrates 35 years in business, the company remains focused on the future, continuing to invest in its people, its communities, and the evolving needs of Canadian guests.

About Chatters Hair and Beauty Salon

Chatters Hair Salon is Canada's leading salon-based retailer, delivering professional hair and beauty services alongside a curated assortment of premium products. With more than 115 locations nationwide and over 1,200 expert stylists, Chatters is committed to helping Canadians look and feel their best.

Through an elevated, service-led experience, Chatters continues to evolve beyond the chair, offering expanded beauty services, personalized product discovery, and seamless omnichannel access through the Chatters App. The Chatters Rewards program further enhances the guest journey, providing exclusive benefits, tailored offers, and meaningful value at every touchpoint.

Rooted in expertise and driven by innovation, Chatters brings together service, retail, and technology to redefine the modern salon experience in Canada. Learn more at chatters.ca.

SOURCE Chatters Hair Salon

Media Contact: Brianne Arpa [email protected]