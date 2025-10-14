Chatters Hair Salon Launches Exciting New Chatters Rewards Program to Reward Guests Across Canada

Starting October 14, members can earn points whenever they enjoy professional hair and beauty services or purchase salon-quality products at Chatters locations across Canada, as well as online at chatters.ca. Unlike many programs, Chatters Rewards delivers on both sides of the guest experience -- rewarding points for services and retail purchases. Every appointment, every product, every time.

"With thousands of Canadians visiting our salons every week, we wanted to create a program that gives back in a meaningful way," said Kelly West, CEO of Chatters Hair Salon. "Chatters Rewards is our way of saying thank you - every haircut, colour, and product purchase now earns points that can be redeemed toward the products guest love most. It is about turning everyday beauty routines into opportunities to be rewarded."

Program Highlights

Earn points on every hair and beauty service, plus every product purchase.

on every hair and beauty service, plus every product purchase. Redeem points toward product purchases in-store and online.

toward product purchases in-store and online. Unlock exclusive perks with member-only promotions throughout the year

Enrollment is free and simple, with no minimum spend required. Whether booking a professional service, trying one of the new Beauty Chair services, or stocking up on styling essentials, every dollar spent helps guests treat themselves sooner.

The launch of Chatters Rewards underscores Chatters' ongoing commitment to making salon-quality haircare more accessible, rewarding, and enjoyable for Canadians from coast to coast.

For more information or to sign up, visit Chatters Rewards online at chatters.ca or your nearest Chatters Hair Salon location.

About Chatters Hair Salon:

Chatters Hair Salon is Canada's largest salon-based retailer, offering professional services and the largest assortment of hair care solutions. With more than 115 locations nationwide, Chatters proudly supports over 1,200 expert stylists across the country. Learn more at chatters.ca.

SOURCE Chatters Hair Salon

Media Contact: [email protected]