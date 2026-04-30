TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Chatters Hair Salon is proud to announce the return of its annual in-salon fundraising campaign in support of Ronald McDonald House® Canada, marking the 10th consecutive year of partnership. Running from April 30 through June 4, 2026, the nationwide initiative invites Canadians to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families with critically sick and injured children.

Chatters Hits 10-Year Milestone Supporting Ronald McDonald House® Canada (CNW Group/Chatters Hair Salon) (CNW Group/Chatters Hair Salon)

Throughout the campaign, guests visiting Chatters salons across the country will have the opportunity to donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout. To maximize the reach and impact of the campaign, Chatters will match customer donations up to CAD $15,000, further strengthening its commitment to supporting families navigating their child's medical journey.

All funds raised will go directly toward supporting Ronald McDonald House Canada programs, helping to ensure families receive the essential resources and support they need to stay together.

"At Chatters, care is at the heart of everything we do, both in our salons and in the communities we serve. Our partnership with Ronald McDonald House Canada allows us to turn everyday visits into meaningful support for families facing some of life's toughest moments. We are proud to mark 10 years together, helping families stay close to what matters most." - Kelly West, CEO of Chatters Hair Salon.

Since launching the partnership in 2016, Chatters has contributed over CAD $446,000 to Ronald McDonald House Canada, enabling more than 1,798 nights of accommodation for families with critically sick and injured children. What began as a shared initiative has grown into a powerful expression of care, turning simple acts of self-care into tangible support so families can stay in their child's fight.

Built on the principle of "Helping Families Stay Together", this year our initiative shines a light on the vital support Ronald McDonald House Canada provides--offering compassion, connection, and community to families during their most critical moments.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House across Canada, please visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouse.ca.

About Chatters Hair and Beauty Salon

Chatters Hair Salon is Canada's leading salon-based retailer, delivering professional hair and beauty services alongside a curated assortment of premium products. With more than 115 locations nationwide and over 1,200 expert stylists, Chatters is committed to helping Canadians look and feel their best.

Through an elevated, service-led experience, Chatters continues to evolve beyond the chair, offering expanded beauty services, personalized product discovery, and seamless omnichannel access through the Chatters App. The Chatters Rewards program further enhances the guest journey, providing exclusive benefits, tailored offers, and meaningful value at every touchpoint.

Rooted in expertise and driven by innovation, Chatters brings together service, retail, and technology to redefine the modern salon experience in Canada. Learn more at chatters.ca.

SOURCE Chatters Hair Salon

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