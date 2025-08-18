Chatters Hair Salon Launches The Beauty Chair with Brow, Lash, Ear-Piercing Services Post this

The Beauty Chair is Chatters' newest express-service station, delivering high-performance treatments in a relaxing salon environment. Whether it's adding a stylish new piercing, lifting and tinting lashes, perfecting brows, or smoothing skin with a wax service, each offering is designed to complement existing hair appointments, providing clients with elevated self-care and convenience all in one visit.

"The launch of the Beauty Chair introduces a new level of personalized service to our clients," says Kelly West, CEO of Chatters Hair Salon. "By offering professional ear piercing alongside brow, lash, and waxing treatments, guests can enjoy salon-quality results across multiple beauty categories in a single, convenient appointment - reflecting our mission to evolve with client needs while delivering elevated self-care."

As part of the launch, select Beauty Chair services feature products from Revive7, a homegrown brand renowned for its science-backed lash, brow, and hair treatments. Known for its cruelty-free, health-regulated formulas free from harsh chemicals, Revive7 is the first Canadian lash serum brand with a globally health-approved formula - leading the way in clean beauty innovation.

"Our partnership with Chatters represents an exciting evolution for Revive7," says Lauren Spencer, Founder of Revive7 Beauty. "We've always been committed to making high-performance, clean beauty accessible - and with Chatters' incredible network and loyal customer base, we're bringing our most beloved products to a new generation of beauty lovers across Canada."

Beauty Chair guests can now enjoy Revive7's most-loved essentials, including the cult-favourite Lash Serum, Volume Mascara, and Brow Serum - available as part of select in-salon services such as lash lifts, brow laminations, and tinting treatments.

To celebrate the launch, Chatters is offering limited-time introductory pricing on its new Brow Wax & Tint combo service - available exclusively at participating salons from August through October.

Appointments can be booked online or by contacting your local salon. For full-service details, visit www.chatters.ca or follow @chattershairsalon on Instagram for behind-the-scenes content and client transformations.

About Chatters Hair Salon:

Chatters Hair Salon is Canada's largest salon-based retailer, offering professional services and the largest assortment of hair care solutions. With more than 115 locations nationwide, Chatters proudly supports over 1,200 expert stylists across the country. Learn more at chatters.ca.

