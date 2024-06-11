Chatters, Canada's Largest Salon-Based Retailer Expands Ontario footprint with it's next generation salon concept

Boasting Canada's best selection of salon quality products and a talented team of over 1,200 Hair Stylists, Chatters opens new salon in Vaughan.

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Chatters Hair Salon, Canada's largest salon-based retailer has recently celebrated the opening of their 118th location, expanding their nationwide footprint. The newest addition is located at the RioCan Colossus Centre, in Vaughan, Ontario, and features 14 styling stations and a large retail space growing portfolio of over 70 brands including Redken, Drybar, Curlsmith, Paul Mitchell, Moroccanoil, Pureology, Olapex and DESIGNME. This new location is another step towards the brand's aggressive plans to expand within the Ontario region, to meet the growing demand of their ever-growing consumer base.

"Over the past few years, the demand and support from our Ontario consumer base has illustrated the need to service them with more convenient locations throughout the GTA. We look forward to providing a best-in-class customer experience delivering quality salon services and expert advice through enlisting top tier stylists onto our team and offering a robust selection of professional hair products. " Phil Horvath, President and CEO of Chatters.

Aligning with Chatters' Beauty Has No Boundaries pillar, a belief rooted in breaking the lines of conventional beauty standards, the new location will offer Chatters' signature inclusive service menu, providing genderless haircuts and services to every customer.

Continuing their commitment towards sustainability, Chatters and the Vaughan community will actively divert up to 95% of salon generated beauty waste from landfills, through partnership with Green Circle Salons. This partnership falls under Chatters Happy Hair, Happy Planet pillar, designed to guide consumers in making choices that positively impact their health, lifestyle and environment.

Chatters Hair Salon, where no one cares more about your hair! As Canada's largest salon based retailer, Chatters is the #1 destination for salon services and one-stop-shop for your total hair care routine. Chatters is proud to be Canadian with 118 salon locations nationwide, empowering more than 1,200 stylists behind the chair every day. For more information, visit chatters.ca

