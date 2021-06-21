MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Chartwell Retirement Residences is honoured to make a $10,000 donation to support the crucial work of the Legacy of Hope Foundation.

"The Chartwell family stands in solidarity with Indigenous Canadians and makes this donation in support of Residential School Survivors and in respect and recognition of our Indigenous employees and residents," said Chartwell CEO Vlad Volodarski. "Our thoughts are with the Survivors and all those affected by Residential Schools and our support goes to all Indigenous communities across Canada."

The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is a national Indigenous-led charity that has been working to promote healing and reconciliation in Canada for more than 20 years through education and raising awareness of Residential Schools and their impacts.

"There are approximately 80,000 Residential School Survivors alive in Canada today, many of which are seniors," said Teresa Edwards, LHF Executive Director and Legal Counsel. "The funding from Chartwell will be used in our projects that promote cultural revitalization and support cultural pride for Survivors, and intergenerational Survivors of Residential Schools, as this has been determined to be the best approach to support their healing and well-being. The Legacy of Hope Foundation is grateful for this support and for the incredible impact this funding will make in the delivery of workshops and practices involving traditional practices."

LHF works with teachers, school boards, universities, policing agencies, governments, banks, unions, private businesses, and citizens, providing educational resources including workshops, exhibitions, research, and curriculum content for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

"We believe that by educating Canadians about both the rich histories of Indigenous Peoples, and the subsequent pain and injustices inflicted on generations after contact, we can highlight the strength and resilience of Survivors," said Edwards. "With this approach, we can build respect, understanding, and empathy, so that meaningful connections can happen and we can inspire action that works toward addressing racism, establishing equality, hope, and healing in Canada."

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is Canada's largest operator in the senior living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces offering a complete range of services from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

For further information: Chartwell Retirement Residences, Claire Bickley, Senior Manager, Communications & Public Relations, c.416-937-4622 | [email protected]; The Legacy of Hope Foundation, Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and Legal Counsel, [email protected] | www.legacyofhope.ca

