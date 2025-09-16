Chartright Unveils the Largest JetClub Update Yet with New C560 Light Jet Fleet

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartright Air Group, Canada's largest private jet charter provider, today announced significant enhancements to its JetClub membership program. With the introduction of the new Chartright C560 Light Jet Fleet and expanded service coverage, JetClub is now more accessible, flexible, and convenient than ever.

Chartright JetClub (CNW Group/Chartright)

JetClub delivers all the advantages of private jet ownership without the upfront investment or long commitments. Recognized as Canada's most flexible membership program, JetClub gives travelers the confidence and freedom to fly on their terms while enjoying the benefits of a dedicated fleet.

The program now includes five newly introduced Cessna Citation 560 aircraft, featuring modern interiors and onboard Wi-Fi, ideal for both the business and leisure travellers. With these additions, Chartright operates the largest light jet fleet in Eastern Canada, reinforcing its market leadership and ensuring members consistent access to safe, reliable, and comfortable aircraft.

Service has also expanded across Ontario and Québec, extending JetClub access to cities such as Windsor, Ottawa, and Montréal. Members will further benefit from new end-of-term options, providing greater flexibility in how unused credits are applied.

"Our JetClub expansion reflects our commitment to making private aviation as seamless and flexible as possible," said Graham Nierop, Director of Sales & Marketing at Chartright Air Group. "The introduction of the C560 Light Jet Fleet and expanded service area means more choice, greater efficiency, and added value for travellers across Eastern Canada."

With nearly four decades of experience, Chartright continues to redefine private aviation in Canada. JetClub members gain access to the safety, comfort, and reliability of Chartright's fleet, backed by industry-leading expertise and a commitment to innovation.

About Chartright Air Group

Chartright Air Group is a leading Canadian aviation services provider, offering private jet charter, JetClub memberships, aircraft management, FBO operations, maintenance, and aircraft acquisition. Known for its dedication to safety, service, and operational excellence, Chartright continues to set the standard in Canada's private aviation industry.

SOURCE Chartright

Chartright JetClub, [email protected]