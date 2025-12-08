Chartright Air Group Launches the World's First Bombardier Global 8000 Into Service

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The world's first Bombardier Global 8000 business jet has officially entered into service under the operational custody of Chartright Air Group, marking a defining milestone for Canadian aviation. The aircraft -- designed and manufactured in Canada -- has been delivered to Canada's leader in private jet management, underscoring the country's leadership in world-class business jet manufacturing.

World's First Global 8000 Operated By Chartright (CNW Group/Chartright)

This latest delivery builds on a strong foundation. In 2021 Chartright became the first Canadian operator to introduce the Global 7500 to its fleet, where only two days later, taking delivery of a second Global 7500. With the delivery of the Global 8000, Chartright now becomes the first operator in the world to welcome Bombardier's newest flagship jet.

A New Benchmark in Performance

The Global 8000 elevates business aviation standards. Reaching cruise speeds of up to Mach 0.95 -- making it the fastest operational civilian aircraft since the Concorde -- and offering an exceptional 8,000-nautical-mile range, the Global 8000 enables more nonstop international routes including direct connectivity between global cities such as Toronto and Singapore, Vancouver and Dubai, or Montreal and Hong Kong.

Passenger comfort and well-being remain central to its design. The Global 8000 features the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation -- just 2,691 ft at a cruise altitude of 41,000 ft -- supporting reduced fatigue and improved alertness on long-haul flights.

Strengthening Canada's Aviation Legacy

The delivery of the first Global 8000 to a Canadian operator further reinforces Canada's role as a leader in advanced aircraft manufacturing. Bombardier supports a global fleet of more than 5,100 business aircraft in service worldwide. Business aviation and aircraft manufacturing continue to support tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs across the country, with an estimated 14,800 direct aerospace manufacturing positions attributed to the sector.

By delivering the Global 8000 into Canadian service, Bombardier and Chartright deepen a legacy of innovation, performance, and national pride -- while directly contributing to the sustained growth and global competitiveness of Canada's aerospace sector.

"Managing this best-in-class aircraft on behalf of our client reflects the depth of our trusted operational expertise and the strength of our longstanding relationship with Bombardier," said Chartright's Chief Operating Officer, Ben Boehm. "As the first to introduce the Global 7500 in Canada, we are proud to carry that legacy forward with the Global 8000. This milestone represents a significant achievement for our Chartright team and an important moment for both our company and the Canadian aerospace industry."

About Chartright:

Chartright Air Group is a leading Canadian aviation services provider, offering a full range of solutions including private jet charter, JetClub memberships, empty leg opportunities, aircraft management, FBO operations, maintenance, and aircraft sales and acquisition. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety, service excellence, and operational integrity, Chartright continues to set the standard in Canada's private aviation industry.

SOURCE Chartright

To learn more about Chartright Air Group, visit Chartright.com