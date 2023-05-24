Chartright Air Group Expands with Exciting Opening of a new FBO at Waterloo Airport (YKF)

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Chartright Air Group, Canada's largest provider of private jet charter activity, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their newest FBO, Hangar 64, at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF). This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone for Chartright as it expands its operations to better serve the industry's growing demands and their growing clientele.

Chartright Air Group FBO at Waterloo Airport YKF (CNW Group/Chartright)

The FBO boasts an impressive 100,000 sq. ft. of space and 150,000 sq. ft. of ramp space, doubling Chartright's footprint at YKF. This expansion is a direct response to the increasing demand from clients and the need for enhanced facilities outside of the Greater-Toronto-Area. It will also help facilitate the continued growth of Chartright's managed fleet. By positioning the FBO at YKF, Chartright provides convenient access to a premier facility for clients seeking exceptional aircraft management and charter services while offering an alternative to Toronto. The FBO has a brand-new executive lounge area that is divided into a VIP lounge for private jet passengers and a comfortable seating area for corporate shuttle service passengers.

Chartright Air Group is dedicated to supporting the growth of local airline operators, and the addition of the FBO further strengthens this commitment. The facility features an exclusive hangar designed to accommodate several aircraft types as large as a Boeing 767. The FBO has also been bestowed the prestigious Air Elite designation by World Fuel. By providing this exceptional space, Chartright aims to foster a flourishing aviation community and contribute to the growth of the regional aviation sector in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

"We are incredibly excited about the opening of Chartright's FBO at YKF," said Adam Keller, President of Chartright Air Group. "This expansion represents a significant milestone for our company, allowing us to better accommodate our growing clients' needs while contributing to the growth of the regional aviation sector in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. This region deserves a state-of-the-art jet facility that reflects the remarkable achievements of this community."

This recognition signifies Chartright's commitment to delivering best-in-class customer service, ensuring an unparalleled experience for every visitor.

About Chartright Air Group:

Chartright Air Group is a leading aviation services company offering a wide range of services, including private jet charter, aircraft management, FBO services, and aircraft maintenance. With an unwavering commitment to safety, customer service, and operational excellence, Chartright Air Group has earned a strong reputation in the aviation industry across Canada.

