Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notice

BOULDER, CO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") (TSX:CWEB, OTCQX:CWBHF), the market leader in hemp CBD extract products, will issue its 2019 third quarter results via press release early morning November 13, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner, CFO Russ Hammer and Director of Investor Relations Cory Pala, will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. To participate in the call, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call.

Earnings Call Replay

A recording of the call will be available through November 20, 2019. To listen to a replay of the earnings call please dial 1-416-849-0833 and provide conference ID 7899894. A webcast of the call will also be accessible through the investor relations section of the Charlotte's Web website.

Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging good farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

Charlotte's Web is a socially conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and the communities where its employees live and where it does business, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands. The Company's management believes that socially oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF". As at August 12, 2019 Charlotte's Web had 49,253,934 Common Shares outstanding and 120,529.07 Proportional Voting Shares convertible at 400:1, for an effective equivalent of 97,565,562 Common Shares outstanding.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Cory Pala, Investor Relations, (416) 594-3849, Cory.Pala@CharlottesWeb.com; Media Contact: Adam Schiff, CultureSpeed Communications, (917) 701-7800, adam@culturespeed.com

Related Links

https://www.charlottesweb.com/

