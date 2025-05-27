Charlotte's Web™ Unveiling Brightside™ Precision-Formulated Approach to Hemp-Derived THC at Benzinga Conference

Brightside speaks to the health-conscious consumer—those curious about THC or seeking a more measured, intentional experience. Powered by TiME INFUSION® rapid onset technology, effects begin in just 5–15 minutes—significantly faster than traditional edibles. Each gummy features a micro-dose of hemp-based THC, paired with a purposeful blend of CBD, CBC, and CBG for a balanced, elevated experience.

The initial launch gummies will include:

Rest & Relax : Your hangover-proof way to unwind and vibe. A microdose of THC + CBD melts away tension so you can enjoy the moment—no stress, no regrets.

: Your hangover-proof way to unwind and vibe. A microdose of THC + CBD melts away tension so you can enjoy the moment—no stress, no regrets. Focus & Flow : In just five minutes, one gummy flips the switch to full-focus mode—no lag, no distractions. With THC, CBD, and CBG, it sharpens your mind so you can power through anything from chores to creative bursts.

: In just five minutes, one gummy flips the switch to full-focus mode—no lag, no distractions. With THC, CBD, and CBG, it sharpens your mind so you can power through anything from chores to creative bursts. Relieve & Ease: Snap, crackle, pop? Not anymore - this fast-acting gummy soothes soreness and mystery aches. Packed with CBD, THC, CBC, and CBG, it helps ease tension and gets you back to doing what you love.

"Brightside is for anyone who's ever wondered if hemp THC could fit into their wellness routine—but didn't know where to start. Brightside represents our strategic response to growing consumer demand for precision wellness solutions that integrate THC," said Bill Morachnick, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "We've leveraged advanced delivery technology and thoughtful formulations to create a product that's not only fast-acting and consistent, but also rooted in our commitment to safety, transparency, and evidence-based wellness. It's a smarter way to explore THC—designed for those who want to feel better with controlled experiences."

The launch of Brightside comes at a pivotal moment for the hemp industry as consumer demand for low-dose THC edibles continues to surge. This momentum aligns with Mr. Morachnick's participation in the upcoming panel at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 10th, titled "The Hemp Industry Divide: Quick Cash vs. Sustainable Growth." The panel will explore the critical choices facing brands and investors as the market matures, highlighting the importance of innovation grounded in trust, science, and long-term vision—principles that are core to the Brightside launch.

To learn more about Brightside, please visit www.charlottesweb.com/brightside.

About Brightside Hemp-Derived THC Gummies

Brightside is a new line of fast-acting hemp-derived THC gummies from Charlotte's Web, designed to elevate your wellness journey with precision and care. Featuring three unique formulations—Relieve & Ease, Rest & Relax, and Focus & Flow—Brightside gummies combine micro- to moderate doses of THC with synergistic cannabinoids, offering targeted benefits in just 5-15 minutes. Brightside embodies a commitment to innovation and wellness, empowering individuals to enhance their daily experiences with curated cannabinoid formulations. Crafted for both the THC-curious and seasoned users, these gummies are made with US-grown hemp and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. All products are marketed as dietary supplements and are not intended for sale to persons under the age of 21.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD and cannabinoid isolates. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

