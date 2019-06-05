Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. Open the Market

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - /CNW/ - Live from Boulder, Colorado, Joel Stanley, Chairman and Co-Founder of Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market. CWEB is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. CWEB commenced trading on TSX on May 31, 2019.