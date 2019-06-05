Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. Open the Market

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - /CNW/ - Live from Boulder, Colorado, Joel Stanley, Chairman and Co-Founder of Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market. CWEB is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. CWEB commenced trading on TSX on May 31, 2019.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Open the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)

