Charlevoix to continue attracting international travellers with enhanced tourism offering

BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, QC, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism industry is important in Quebec, especially outside major centres. To help strengthen their region's position as a tourist destination nationally and internationally, the Association touristique de Charlevoix (Tourisme Charlevoix) and Réseau Charlevoix Gestion d'équipements publics have launched structural tourism development projects to drive growth. These organizations will be able to count on the Government of Canada to support their efforts.

Flagship organizations in the Charlevoix region

Established in 1975, Tourisme Charlevoix promotes and fosters the development of the region's tourism industry, including through marketing activities outside Quebec and efforts to expand the offering of tourism products. It has 480 members and assumes full responsibility for managing and funding all tourism welcome and information locations in the Charlevoix region—something that is unique in Quebec. It administers three tourism information offices open all year, two seasonal tourism welcome offices and three tourism information relay stations.

In Baie-Saint-Paul, the Réseau Charlevoix Gestion d'équipements publics operates, among other things, the Train de Charlevoix with an eco-friendly approach and fosters economic and social partnerships and local spinoffs. Its mission is to offer a public transportation alternative that is respectful and safe, and a unique tourism experience between Québec City, the Côte-de-Beaupré and coastal Charlevoix towns and villages. A third train has enabled the network to increase its capacity and flexibility as a tourism service in operation seven days a week between June and October, serving the entire area up to three times a day.

Supporting the region's tourism development and attractiveness

To help them complete their respective projects, the two Charlevoix organizations are receiving financial contributions totalling $1,030,000 from CED. This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Quotes

"We are very happy with the new financial contribution from Canada Economic Development to help promote and develop Charlevoix in markets outside Quebec. This major support will enable us to continue to innovate to reach new markets. Backed by its partners, equipped with a strong team and anchored in a new 2020-2022 marketing plan, Tourisme Charlevoix has everything it needs to position the region as a must-see tourism destination."

Martin Dufour, President, Tourisme Charlevoix

"Réseau Charlevoix is an important organization for Charlevoix, representing 65 dedicated, professional employees. The Train de Charlevoix has developed its tourism market and continues to do so. More than 60,000 people boarded the train in 2019, which is significant for a region such as ours. CED's assistance enabled Réseau Charlevoix to purchase a third train, which proved right from its first operating season that the need was there. With this train, we have more flexibility, greater capacity, more special train projects… This translates into more direct and indirect spinoffs for the Charlevoix region."

Bruno Labbé, Chair, Board of Directors, Réseau Charlevoix

"Tourisme Charlevoix's and Réseau Charlevoix Gestion d'équipements publics' activities contribute to the region's vitality and tourism success, and the spinoffs their actions generate benefit the regional, Quebec and Canadian tourism industry. I am proud of this support from CED for organizations actively participating in the prosperity of our regions and, by extension, Canada's renown abroad, attracting even more visitors to Charlevoix."

Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"As Minister of Economic Development, I aim to help stimulate tourism, create quality jobs, energize regions and ensure prosperity for the Canadian economy. The Government of Canada does not hesitate to support projects that strengthen the positioning of our regions as tourist destinations both nationally and internationally. We are here to showcase even more broadly the unrivalled attractions that surround us and resonate well beyond our borders."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourisme Charlevoix has received a non-repayable contribution of $780,000 to implement a marketing plan outside Quebec and develop its tourism offering for its clientèle outside Quebec and abroad.

to implement a marketing plan outside and develop its tourism offering for its clientèle outside and abroad. Réseau Charlevoix Gestion d'équipements publics has received $250,000 in financial support in the form of a repayable contribution to acquire a third light rail train to optimize its tourism transportation offering.

in financial support in the form of a repayable contribution to acquire a third light rail train to optimize its tourism transportation offering. The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

