Charleston County Partners with Geotab to Optimize Fleet Operations and Enhance Public Safety

Innovative use of telematics data to improve traffic flow, optimize fleet efficiency, and enhance public safety in Charleston County

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today announced a partnership with Charleston County, South Carolina. This collaboration aims to leverage telematics data to help the county transform traffic management, optimize fuel tax rebates, and enhance safety and emergency response times, setting a new standard for public sector fleet management.

"Telematics data enhances fleet management. By monitoring and analyzing real-time data from fleet vehicles, our technology can help Charleston County implement data-driven strategies that benefit fleet operations and the broader community," said Neil Garrett, AVP Public Sector at Geotab.

Charleston County will utilize Geotab's telematics data to analyze real-time traffic patterns. By implementing data-driven strategies, the county plans to optimize routes, help reduce gridlock, shorten travel times, and improve overall traffic flow. These measures aim to benefit fleet operations and help alleviate city-wide traffic congestion, making commutes smoother for residents.

In addition, Power Take-Off ("PTO") systems are essential for many Charleston County Public Works vehicles, allowing them to power auxiliary equipment such as cranes, spreaders, and hydraulic systems. By accurately measuring and analyzing PTO data through Geotab's system, the Public Works fleet manager can optimize vehicle usage and enhance overall performance, increasing efficiency and cost savings.

Other benefits include access to analytics such as fuel consumption and vehicle mileage, which can help Charleston County optimize fleet efficiency and reduce operational costs. The data provides valuable insights that help in planning and decision-making, ensuring that the county meets its sustainability goals and improves service delivery to the community.

"Charleston County has forward-thinking, data-driven fleet managers who constantly look for ways to improve their service to the county. It is exciting to work with a group that turns to data insights to address challenges and meet goals," said Garrett.

With over one million subscriptions, Geotab is a trusted partner of public sector customers at all agency levels. In 2019 Geotab was awarded the world's largest telematics contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). After an extensive re-solicitation process earlier this year, GSA reaffirmed its trust in Geotab to support the optimization of its fleet. The company's robust security measures are verified by FedRAMP and ISO 27001 certifications for its telematics platform.

To learn more about the contract, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/government/

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]