Charges Laid Against Kensington Village Nursing Home

Ontario Nurses' Association member died, majority of RNs infected in COVID-19 outbreaks at the home

LONDON, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is pleased that the Ministry of Labour has laid three charges against Kensington Village long-term care home in London under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, related to COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020 that infected both residents and staff and killed one registered nurse (RN).

"Kensington Village is a long-term care home that failed to maintain unexpired personal protective equipment and follow legislation requiring it to provide RNs with easy access to N95 respirators," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "The home failed twice to provide timely notice to the Ministry of Labour, ONA and the Joint Health & Safety Committee that its staff had contracted COVID-19 at work, as required by the Act. ONA member Brian Beattie, RN, died of COVID-19 acquired at Kensington Village and the majority of our RNs were infected at work."

ONA notes that ministry inspectors visited the home more than 10 times between May and June 2020 and issued a number of orders related to hygiene, cleaning, social distance and training. It did not issue orders about access to personal protective equipment. Brian Beattie had made complaints about PPE being denied, the stockpile of N95s being expired and locked up to prevent their use. Brian died of COVID-19 on May 11, 2020.

"This tragedy was preventable," says McKenna. "There were glaring violations at Kensington Village and ONA sincerely hopes that the mistakes this employer made are a lesson to other facilities to take occupational health and safety, and infection prevention and control seriously. These charges, we hope, mean that Brian's death was not in vain. I hope the news that the home is being held to account will be of comfort to his family, and ONA is heartened that management of this home is now working cooperatively with ONA. The safety of residents and those who care for them is always paramount."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

