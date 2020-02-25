ChargeLab Offers $0 Electric Vehicle Chargers For Multi-Family Buildings & Workplaces Through ZEVIP

As a turnkey provider of electric vehicle charging solutions with experience helping businesses and property managers benefit from federal funding opportunities, ChargeLab has helped dozens of properties apply for millions of dollars in grants.

Under the new ZEVIP program, NRCan and ChargeLab's investment are subject to repayment over time based on pay-per-use fees generated by the EV chargers installed. ZEVIP pays 50% of total project costs up to a maximum contribution of $5 million. For a limited time, ChargeLab is matching NRCan's contribution for eligible projects, bringing the upfront deployment cost for buildings to $0.

While ZEVIP requires applicants to install a minimum of 20 EV chargers, there is no minimum to join ChargeLab's program. The company plans to submit a joint application bundling many smaller and medium-sized deployments.

"Transportation is Canada's second-largest source of greenhouse gases," said Navdeep Bains, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, "That's why our government is working to make it simpler for Canadians and businesses to switch to zero-emission vehicles."

To learn more about the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, visit www.chargelab.co/zevip .

ABOUT CHARGELAB

ChargeLab is the Android of EV charging, providing hardware-agnostic software to manage electric vehicle chargers. Providing turnkey services for deploying charging solutions, including vetting hardware from top manufacturers and supplying certified installation services, ChargeLab ensures businesses and governments find the right solution for their electric vehicle charging needs.

