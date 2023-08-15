CHARGE SOLAR UNVEILS KHFN SOLAR PROJECT: 220KW SYSTEM OFFSETS 73,000 LITERS OF DIESEL ANNUALLY FOR KWIKWASUT'INUXW HAXWA'MIS FIRST NATION

“This solar PV and battery project is a way that we can contribute to fighting climate change” KHFN Chief, Rick Johnson Tweet this

"A project of this magnitude requires complex engineering - which is why Charge Solar was selected to support a local installer with system design and commissioning. The Charge Solar team played a pivotal role in the project by overseeing the multi-system design, diesel generator integration, custom solar mounting engineering, product procurement and site commissioning." said Jeff MacAulay, CEO, Charge Solar.

Located on Gilford Island, the project faced unique logistical challenges. The equipment was shipped in by barge, and the installation process was supported by the local installer and a team of KHFN community members. The members who actively participated in the installation process, received comprehensive training from Charge Solar including; fall arrest procedures, hands-on solar installation training, and system design fundamentals, which will allow them to provide long term maintenance activities on their system.

The KHFN Solar Project has brought numerous benefits to the KWIKWASUT'INUXW HAXWA'MIS FIRST NATION and the surrounding community. "As a remote community, we are feeling the impacts of climate change, yet many of us feel hopeless in finding a solution. This solar PV and battery project is a way that we can contribute to fighting climate change" said KHFN Chief, Rick Johnson. Notably, KHFN is now exploring an eco-tourism project in the area, and the solar infrastructure will play a vital role in supporting the growth of this initiative. "The funding from the NRCan Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities and Coast Funds to invest in a solar PV and battery system is a welcomed opportunity. Not only will this alleviate financial pressures associated with increasing diesel costs, but it is setting the stage for a cleaner and brighter future for the seven generations."

Charge Solar extends its gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the KHFN Solar Project. The successful collaboration showcases the shared commitment to sustainability, renewable energy and highlights the advantages of offsetting diesel in remote communities.

Charge Solar has become increasingly more involved with large scale First Nation solar projects. With the announcement of the 15% Clean Electricity Federal Tax Credit, and $140M of government funding available for indigenous projects in BC, the company anticipates further growth in this sector in 2024.

About Charge Solar

Charge Solar is a leading solar and storage company committed to providing affordable sustainable energy solutions for all. They invest in the industry, engage in policy shaping, and work with regulatory bodies to develop long-term stability for the Canadian solar market.

SOURCE Charge Solar

For further information: Michelle Braden, Director of Marketing, Phone: 250-999-5835, Email: [email protected]