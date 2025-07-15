CHARGE SOLAR EXPANDS IN ATLANTIC CANADA WITH NEW DARTMOUTH WAREHOUSE

DARTMOUTH, NS, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Charge Solar is proud to announce the official Grand Opening of its new, expanded warehouse in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, marking a significant investment in the future of solar energy in Atlantic Canada. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 23, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at 110 Higney Avenue, and is open to Charge Solar customers, partners, and solar industry professionals.

"After outgrowing our previous Dartmouth location, this move to a larger facility represents Charge Solar's continued commitment to supporting installers and accelerating the energy transition in the region," said Connie Fraser, Charge Solar's VP of Operations. "The new Dartmouth location more than doubles the footprint of our previous warehouse, providing increased inventory, improved loading capabilities, and enhanced operational efficiency resulting in a more efficient workplace and even better service for our customers across Atlantic Canada."

"We're excited to welcome our customers and industry peers to our new space," said Jeff MacAulay, CEO of Charge Solar. "This expansion in Dartmouth reflects the growing demand for solar in Atlantic Canada and our commitment to serving solar installers in the region."

July 23rd Event Highlights Include:

Drop-in anytime between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Complimentary lunch from a local food truck, 11:45 AM–12:45 PM (sponsored by APsystems)

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 12:30 PM

SWAG, music, and event-day-only specials

Guests are invited to tour the new facility, connect with the Charge Solar team, and enjoy a day of celebration alongside fellow members of the solar community.

About Charge Solar

Charge Solar is dedicated to helping Canadians use solar electricity in their homes and businesses. With over 30 years of industry experience, we use our knowledge base and the best equipment available to provide quality energy solutions. We partner with installers across the country and can ensure your project delivers clean, reliable energy from the sun. We have approximately 75 employees with offices in Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Barrie, and Dartmouth.

SOURCE Charge Solar

Tatum Drader-Smith, Marketing Manager, Phone: 236-239-0602, Email: [email protected]