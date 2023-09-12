CHARGE SOLAR AND LONGI EMPOWER EQUITY-DESERVING STUDENTS WITH BURSARY TOWARDS ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN PROGRAM AT NOVA SCOTIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Charge Solar together with solar module vendor LONGi, is proud to announce a transformative award agreement with Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC). The award aims to financially support eight deserving students enrolled in the Electrical Technician program at NSCC's Kingstec Campus. This latest contribution reinforces Charge Solar's ongoing partnership with NSCC and demonstrates their dedication to developing Canada's renewable energy workforce, as well as their commitment to promoting diversity in the sector.

"We, along with LONGi, are excited to partner with NSCC and empower students with the education and training to pursue successful careers in the solar industry," said Jeff MacAulay, CEO of Charge Solar. "Together, we can create a more diverse and inclusive workforce that drives innovation and propels the transition towards a sustainable energy future."

The $10,000 award will fund bursaries of $1,200 each for up to eight selected students. Tweet this

The $10,000 award will fund bursaries of $1,200 each for up to eight selected students, supplementing their tuition fees for the Electrical Technician program in the Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 term. This opportunity will empower them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the fast-growing solar sector.

"There is a huge demand for trained electricians in the Canadian solar industry, and NSCC is playing an important role in preparing students for careers in this field," said Elena Zheng, LONGi's General Manager of DG North America. "We're glad to help support their work, and especially proud to expand opportunities for Canada's equity-deserving communities."

To be eligible for this award, applicants must self-identify as belonging to an equity-deserving group and demonstrate their passion for building a career in the solar industry. Interested students can apply through the NSCC Student Awards online portal starting Thursday, September 14th. The selection process and administration of the bursaries will be conducted by the NSCC Student Awards Office, which will ensure transparency and the appropriate allocation of funds to support these students' educational journeys.

About Charge Solar: Charge Solar is a leading solar and storage company committed to providing affordable sustainable energy solutions for all. They work with a national network of over 1,500 installers to supply solar, storage and EV charging equipment, as well as engineering services across Canada. Charge Solar invests in the industry, engages in policy shaping, and works with regulatory bodies to develop long-term stability for the Canadian solar market.

About LONGi: LONGi is a global leader in high-efficiency solar products, driving the energy transition. With a focus on innovation, LONGi pioneers sustainable solutions for a brighter future.

About Nova Scotia Community College: NSCC is committed to building Nova Scotia's economy and quality of life through education and innovation. NSCC offers more than 140 career-oriented programs throughout the province at their 14 campuses and online eCampus. Programs are offered through five academic schools – Access, Education and Language; Business and Creative Industries; Health and Human Services; Technology and Environment; and Trades and Transportation. An annual survey of NSCC graduates shows that 91% are employed one year after graduation, most in their field of study, with 93% of those employed living and working in Nova Scotia.

SOURCE Charge Solar

For further information: Michelle Braden, Director of Marketing, Phone: 250-999-5835, Email: [email protected]