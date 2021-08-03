ChaosNative announces the launch of the second edition of their virtual Chaos Engineering conference, ChaosCarnival 2022, and introduces free monthly community workshops on Chaos Engineering for DevOps

- ChaosNative, the company that originally created the popular CNCF Chaos Engineering project, LitmusChaos, continues to contribute to the development of the Cloud Native Chaos Engineering community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- ChaosCarnival , the platform to share everything about Chaos Engineering is back. The first edition of the Carnival was a resounding success with the participation of popular speakers from Operations, Development, Chaos Engineering vendor companies, and LitmusChaos community. The second edition is happening on 27th & 28th January 2022. Apart from the expected great sessions from speakers all over the globe, the conference will host a panel discussion and four Chaos Engineering workshops on Chaos for SLO-based operations, Chaos for Developers, Chaos in CI/CD, and Chaos APIs.

The call for papers (CFPs) is now open for SREs, chaos practitioners, chaos tools developers, and anyone interested in sharing their experiences with Chaos Engineering. "Chaos Engineering has grown tremendously in the last few years, as evidenced by the emergence of new tools, services, and companies. Lots of new career options are being created around Chaos Engineering. The first edition created a lot of great content around chaos engineering that is serving new learners in this space. We are looking forward to having great interactions between attendees and speakers this year. Also, we are excited about introducing more workshops which are always immensely popular," said Niti Suryawanshi , the organizing team lead of ChaosCarnival.

In another announcement, ChaosNative also now offers free monthly workshops on Cloud Native Chaos Engineering. Interested chaos enthusiasts can register here and collaborate on ChaosNative slack . "We have been receiving many requests for workshops and training from Litmus users on various topics ranging from general Chaos Engineering to developing and running application-specific chaos experiments. We thought it is a good contribution to the community if we can regularly provide the latest updates and introduction to cloud-native chaos engineering," said Karthik S, CTO of ChaosNative.

