Changing the Talent Landscape in the Wealth Management Industry: A Collaborative New Curriculum at George Brown College

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to an industry-wide challenge of recruiting qualified professionals in administrative, operational, sales and compliance support roles, Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc. and Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.Geof are proud to announce an innovative collaboration with George Brown College (GBC) aimed at developing talented new candidates for roles in the wealth management industry.

Cumberland Private Wealth (CNW Group/Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.) George Brown College (CNW Group/Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.)

Over the past three years, Cumberland, Infinite and GBC have worked closely together with other wealth industry experts to design a comprehensive curriculum tailored to meet the needs of the wealth management industry. The courses are geared specifically to support operational, administrative, sales and compliance roles. The result is a new virtual Wealth Management certificate program, set to launch in two phases beginning January 2024.

Gerald Connor, Chairman of Cumberland Private Wealth, has been at the forefront of this collaboration and its sponsor. As things are now set to launch, Gerry commented, "I'm very pleased that George Brown has decided to develop a curriculum specific to the investment industry. I think it will go a long way to attracting talent to the profession and assisting firms with their training."

To launch this program and recruit interested candidates, the teams at Cumberland and Infinite are sharing the news and program details with their respective industry associations, peers, and partners. Together, with George Brown's own initiatives to drive awareness to the program, all teams feel this new curriculum offers a very practical first step that people may take to pursue a career in support and operational roles within the wealth management industry.

The first phase of this program will start in January 2024 and will center on wealth management fundamentals. Prospective program candidates include individuals who are already working and want to enhance their industry skills to advance with their current employer, or those who would like to establish the credentials to apply to an investment management organization.

The second phase of this program will launch in mid-2024 and is designed to expose students to the diverse career opportunities within the wealth management industry. By providing insights into available roles in support and operations, the program aims to guide and inspire the next generation of wealth management professionals through practical insight and applied curriculum.

Through this initiative, candidates will be prepared for roles such as, Operations Administrator, Portfolio Administrator, Client Relations Specialist, Sales Support, Compliance Support and more. There is a pressing need to develop talent to fill these roles, and this new initiative seeks to empower students to get started on their career path.

Ali Zahedi, CEO of Infinite Investment Systems, is eager to see the impact a program like this will have on the industry. "Practically speaking, many people don't know about the meaningful roles and career opportunities that are available in the wealth management industry. We hope a program like this not only empowers these students, but also raises that awareness. We are grateful to Gerry and the team at Cumberland for this opportunity to participate in the development of this program with George Brown."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Cumberland Private Wealth Management and Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. in bringing forth this transformative program," said Ian Austin, Dean, Centre for Business at GBC. "This collaboration represents our shared commitment to work with industry leaders to deliver a program that has the deep imprints of industry experts. The Wealth Management program offers practical insights and real-world scenarios to enhance students' understanding of wealth management principles and practices. This has truly been a great collaboration."

More information on the Wealth Management Certificate Program can be found at www.georgebrown.ca/wealth-management

About Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc.

Cumberland Private Wealth is a leading independent wealth management firm and a trusted fiduciary for families, individuals and foundations. Since 1997, Cumberland has helped clients achieve their financial and lifestyle goals while enjoying exceptional, personalized service. By investing its capital alongside that of its clients, Cumberland is deeply committed and invested in the future of their clients. At Cumberland Private Wealth, we don't invest for you, we invest with you.

Go Far. Together.

To access information on Cumberland and the latest news and publications, please go to: www.cumberlandprivatewealth.com

About George Brown College

http://www.georgebrown.ca/Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 175 full-time programs and 182 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 28,500 full-time students, including 41 percent international students, and receives more than 53,600 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

About Infinite Investment Systems

Infinite Investment Systems has deployed its technology in investment management firms across Canada since 2004, when their portfolio management system, Harmony, was launched. With an emphasis on comprehensive solutions and superior service and support, Infinite has achieved success with a reach that spans nearly 100 Canadian wealth management firms and financial institutions. For more information visit: www.inf-systems.com

For further information: Media Contact: Fereidoon Tavassoli, Marketing Coordinator, Infinite Investment Systems, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 416-861-0911